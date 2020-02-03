mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Personal Growth

4 Things We Get Wrong About Stress, According to A Psychologist

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.

Graphic by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy

February 3, 2020 — 23:43 PM

For Kelly McGonigal, Ph.D., there’s something off about the way we talk and think about stress: it’s too one-dimensional, and oftentimes too negative. The more negative impacts of stress aren't news to us, but is there an upside to stress?

When she sat down with mindbodygreen co-CEO Jason Wachob an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, they were sure to talk just that. It turns out there's a few things we get wrong about this common feeling, and McGonigal thinks stress may actually need something of a rebrand.

McGonigal acknowledges that stress isn’t always good, and that it can interfere with our ability to be our best self,” but simply considering stress to be all bad is looking at it too simply, and neglecting the fact that stress is a big part of what makes us human. According to her, these are four of the biggest things we get wrong about stress.

1. It’s not always a signal you're doing something wrong.

We have a tendency to assume stress inherently means there’s something bad about how our life or our choice have gone, but that’s not the truth. “People have this fantasy that if they could just get life right, they could have everything they want and none of the stress,” said McGonigal.

The truth of the matter is that without stress, life wouldn't be the same: the man who coined the term, Hans Seyle, actual defined the absence of stress as death—so maybe we should stop dreaming about being stress free, and instead dream of managing stress.

Article continues below

2. It can help us realize what's most important to us.

This may seem silly at first: of course we all know what's important to us. But in stress we can see the things that trigger a physical response, and those are probably the most important things. According to McGonigal "stress is what arises in your brain and body when something that you care about is at stake," and to her, one of the "fundamental goods" of stress is how it allows us to tap into our priorities and passions.

3. There are multiple ways to deal with stress in a healthy way.

hemp multi+

Safe, fast-acting organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)

Our limited view of stress is to blame for many of our misconceptions about the feeling. “We talk about stress in this very limited way—as if the body and brain has one way of responding to all things that we would call stressful,” said McGonigal.

But the truth is we do have control over how we respond to the stress in our lives, and that science has shown there's a way to do it in a healthy and productive way. One of the strategies McGonigal recommends is trying to have a "bigger-than-self stress response," focusing on the idea that our problem is "not a do-it-yourself project," and that others are having similar experiences.

Article continues below

4. If we respond right, we can use stress as a source of power.

Choosing to have a more calculated response to stress can help take it from debilitating to useful, by the simple nature of it's motivational power. According to McGonigal, the right response can help us tap into our "capacity to have hope when things seem hopeless, to be catalyzed to action rather than paralyzed by despair.” And that response isn't just imagined, it can actually lead our brain to release hormones like oxytocin, dopamine, and sometimes even endorphins that encourage us to use stress positively.

Stress management is an important part of a healthy life (both mentally and physically), and finding a way to harness the potential benefits of stress can be a strategy for stress management in and of itself. But if things do get too overwhelming, there's plenty of simple remedies that can help manage stress naturally.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

I Bake When I'm Angry: Here's How It Helps Me Harness My Rage

Charlotte Druckman
I Bake When I'm Angry: Here's How It Helps Me Harness My Rage
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars
Mental Health

How Barbie Can Teach Girls About The Power Of Meditation & Self-Care

Christina Coughlin
How Barbie Can Teach Girls About The Power Of Meditation & Self-Care
Functional Food

The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack

Christina Coughlin
The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack
Mental Health

Researchers Find A Key To Staying Calm In Anxiety-Inducing Situations

Christina Coughlin
Researchers Find A Key To Staying Calm In Anxiety-Inducing Situations
Sex

7 Lessons From A Sex Therapist On How To Create Your Sexual Potential

Nan Wise, Ph.D, MSW, M.A., LCSW, CST
7 Lessons From A Sex Therapist On How To Create Your Sexual Potential
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Study Finds An Exercise Prescription To Protect Against Alzheimer's Disease

Abby Moore
Study Finds An Exercise Prescription To Protect Against Alzheimer's Disease
Change-Makers

This Fully-Biodegradable Sneaker Is A Step Toward A Smaller Footprint

Eliza Sullivan
This Fully-Biodegradable Sneaker Is A Step Toward A Smaller Footprint
Integrative Health

Groggy In The Morning? Researchers Find This Little Change May Help

Sarah Regan
Groggy In The Morning? Researchers Find This Little Change May Help
Change-Makers

Why Naj Austin Created Ethel's Club, A Wellness Space For People Of Color

Amari D. Pollard
Why Naj Austin Created Ethel's Club, A Wellness Space For People Of Color
Recipes

Baked Feta Just Hits Different: How To Make This Soft, Creamy Side Dish

Yasmin Fahr
Baked Feta Just Hits Different: How To Make This Soft, Creamy Side Dish
Integrative Health

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health

Sarah Regan
Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-we-get-wrong-about-stress-according-to-psychologist

Your article and new folder have been saved!