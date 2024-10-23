Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

5 Things To Know Ahead Of This Year's Scorpio Season

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
October 23, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Scorpio season
Image by mbg creative x Roman Odintsov / Pexels
October 23, 2024

It's officially spooky season and that means the Scorpio vibes are strong. From October 22 to November 21, the sun is moving through the sign of the scorpion, and we'll all have a chance to tune into those mysterious, transformative vibes.

Here's what to know ahead of the next four weeks, including the energy around the new and full moons, plus Pluto's highly anticipated direct motion in Aquarius.

1.

This Scorpio season could be especially game-changing

Scorpio season begins October 22 this year, ending on November 21. As a sign all about intimacy, rebirth, sex, and shared resources, there's much to uncover over these next four weeks.

According to the AstroTwins, Scorpio rules transformation, so notice what you’re focusing on. "Energy flows where attention goes, and your ability to manifest is peaking during this psychically charged solar circuit," they say. Scorpio energy can even help you reconcile debt ant cut needless costs, they add, which will set you up nicely for the Taurus full moon in a few weeks.

Speaking of, that's not all we have to look forward to this Scorpio season; with Pluto finally going direct in Aquarius next month, let's just say this Scorpio season is going to be one for the books.

2.

The Scorpio new moon on November 1 invites rebirth

On November 1, we have a new moon in Scorpio to double down on the spooky vibes. It's a great time for your favorite new moon ritual, and given Scorpio is so strongly associated with transformation and rebirth, this new moon could feel especially refreshing.

Like the element of water associated with this sign, this moon could also be more sensitive and intuitive. After all, new beginnings require some things to end, and that's a lesson Scorpio knows all too well.

3.

Saturn's retrograde period ends on November 12

Saturn has been retrograde since June 29, but on November 15, it returns to its direct course in Pisces. For the past four and a half months, we may have felt like we couldn't get projects off the ground, but now it's time for us to redirect course, too.

Saturn is the planet of discipline and structure, so consider what you've learned about those areas of your life since June. How can you create more structure and discipline to achieve the results you're looking for?

4.

The Taurus full moon on November 15 focuses on the material realm

As aforementioned, Scorpio season is an excellent time to think about shared resources and finances with others, as well as assessing your relationship to money and debt.

With the November 15 full moon in Scorpio's opposite sign, Taurus, we have an opportunity to release anything interfering with our material resources, and even physical pleasures. Taurus is a sign of sensuality, and it reminds us that we all deserve to feel good.

This full moon, also known as the Beaver moon, is considered a good time to get in touch with nature, as well, which earthy Taurus can definitely appreciate. So if nothing else, at least get out under the full moon, engaging your senses and communing with Mother Nature.

5.

Pluto goes direct in Aquarius—for the long haul

And finally, the moment we've all been waiting for! Pluto has been retrograde since May 2, but it's set to continue its course and post up in Aquarius—for the next two decades.

Pluto is often considered the planet in astrology that marks generations, and it's also the planet that rules Scorpio in modern astrology. Pluto and Scorpio both share themes of rebirth and transformation, with Pluto influencing big shifts in society, especially around power and control.

Now, Pluto moves into forward-thinking, humanitarian, and innovative Aquarius, leaving behind serious and traditional Capricorn. This is the age of Aquarius we've heard so much about.

The takeaway

This Scorpio season is more than just a few weeks on the calendar. We have some big shifts headed our way, with Pluto marching into Aquarius and Saturn going direct. As we navigate these potentially choppy waters (change is never easy, after all), may Scorpio's healing waters encourage us all to release our old stories so a new one can begin.

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

