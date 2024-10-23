Advertisement
5 Things To Know Ahead Of This Year's Scorpio Season
It's officially spooky season and that means the Scorpio vibes are strong. From October 22 to November 21, the sun is moving through the sign of the scorpion, and we'll all have a chance to tune into those mysterious, transformative vibes.
Here's what to know ahead of the next four weeks, including the energy around the new and full moons, plus Pluto's highly anticipated direct motion in Aquarius.
This Scorpio season could be especially game-changing
Scorpio season begins October 22 this year, ending on November 21. As a sign all about intimacy, rebirth, sex, and shared resources, there's much to uncover over these next four weeks.
According to the AstroTwins, Scorpio rules transformation, so notice what you’re focusing on. "Energy flows where attention goes, and your ability to manifest is peaking during this psychically charged solar circuit," they say. Scorpio energy can even help you reconcile debt ant cut needless costs, they add, which will set you up nicely for the Taurus full moon in a few weeks.
Speaking of, that's not all we have to look forward to this Scorpio season; with Pluto finally going direct in Aquarius next month, let's just say this Scorpio season is going to be one for the books.
The Scorpio new moon on November 1 invites rebirth
On November 1, we have a new moon in Scorpio to double down on the spooky vibes. It's a great time for your favorite new moon ritual, and given Scorpio is so strongly associated with transformation and rebirth, this new moon could feel especially refreshing.
Like the element of water associated with this sign, this moon could also be more sensitive and intuitive. After all, new beginnings require some things to end, and that's a lesson Scorpio knows all too well.
Saturn's retrograde period ends on November 12
Saturn has been retrograde since June 29, but on November 15, it returns to its direct course in Pisces. For the past four and a half months, we may have felt like we couldn't get projects off the ground, but now it's time for us to redirect course, too.
Saturn is the planet of discipline and structure, so consider what you've learned about those areas of your life since June. How can you create more structure and discipline to achieve the results you're looking for?
The Taurus full moon on November 15 focuses on the material realm
As aforementioned, Scorpio season is an excellent time to think about shared resources and finances with others, as well as assessing your relationship to money and debt.
This full moon, also known as the Beaver moon, is considered a good time to get in touch with nature, as well, which earthy Taurus can definitely appreciate. So if nothing else, at least get out under the full moon, engaging your senses and communing with Mother Nature.
Pluto goes direct in Aquarius—for the long haul
And finally, the moment we've all been waiting for! Pluto has been retrograde since May 2, but it's set to continue its course and post up in Aquarius—for the next two decades.
Pluto is often considered the planet in astrology that marks generations, and it's also the planet that rules Scorpio in modern astrology. Pluto and Scorpio both share themes of rebirth and transformation, with Pluto influencing big shifts in society, especially around power and control.
Now, Pluto moves into forward-thinking, humanitarian, and innovative Aquarius, leaving behind serious and traditional Capricorn. This is the age of Aquarius we've heard so much about.
The takeaway
This Scorpio season is more than just a few weeks on the calendar. We have some big shifts headed our way, with Pluto marching into Aquarius and Saturn going direct. As we navigate these potentially choppy waters (change is never easy, after all), may Scorpio's healing waters encourage us all to release our old stories so a new one can begin.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel