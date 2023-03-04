Whether you want to let go of a past relationship, a past mistake, or a past trauma, it can be incredibly difficult to disentangle yourself from whatever it is you've gone through—but the good news is, the urge you feel to move forward is actually guiding you in the right direction.

As psychology expert Megan Hale M.A. previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "The reason most of us feel guilt or shame for our past actions is because those actions were not in line with our current morals and values. In this way, our previous wrongdoings can actually clue us in to what we hold now important."

But that doesn't mean it's easy, of course. According to marriage and family therapist Shelly Bullard, MFT, once your heart is deeply connected to something, whether it's a person or experience for better or worse, it can be very difficult to let it go. "Even if you know [it's not right] for you, you still hang on because the depth of connection is so strong," she explains.

While letting go of the past won't be a cake walk, licensed marriage and family therapist Jessi Leader, LMFT previously told mindbodygreen, "It is your job to be curious and explore why it happened and process feelings associated with the hurt," adding that it isn't so much about letting go, but rather "having a better relationship with this part of you."