99 Affirmations For Self-Love + How To Use Them Properly
You've likely heard of positive affirmations, but if you're new to the concept, the idea that saying a few sentences can magically make you feel amazing may sound too good to be true. While that's not exactly how affirmations work, they can definitely be effective, especially if you're looking to boost your self-love.
Here's why affirmations are so powerful, a huge list of daily self-love affirmations to try, and tips on how to get started with an affirmation practice.
Advertisement
Why you should do affirmations for self love.
Self love affirmations are positive phrases that are meant to inspire, uplift, and bolster feelings of self love within yourself.
They can be particularly helpful if you deal with insecurities and self-criticism, because according to therapist Megan Bruneau M.A., when done correctly, "self-love affirmations can help reprogram the subconscious mind, where we house our unhelpful core beliefs—such as, I'm unlovable, or When people see the real me, they'll abandon me."
As licensed marriage and family therapist Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT, explains to mindbodygreen, the truth is, our brains are wired with a negativity bias that serves as a survival strategy to identify threats. "However," she notes, "it has significant drawbacks when it comes to self-love, and by weaving affirmations into your day, you are combatting this negativity bias and rewiring your brain toward more helpful thought patterns."
Think of self-love affirmations like training your brain to come back to your values and what you love about yourself, Leeds says. The more you do it, the easier it will be to "naturally feel a sense of worthiness and ease," she explains.
Through the conscious practice of reprogramming, Bruneau adds, "we can rewire our neural pathways to default to a more self-compassionate and self-confident baseline."
99 affirmations for self love:
- I am confident
- I am intelligent
- I am loving
- I am courageous
- I am imperfect, like everyone else, and that's okay
- I deserve love and partnership
- I am generous
- I am thoughtful
- I am strong
- I am beautiful
- I am—and will always be—a work in progress
- My relationship to myself is entirely up to me
- I feel good about who I am
- I pursue my goals
- I am creating the life I desire
- I get to decide how I treat myself today and every day
- I have people in my life who deeply care about me
- I welcome good things into my life
- I cannot control my external environment, but I can control how I respond internally
- I am exactly where I'm supposed to be
- Everything is unfolding exactly as it should
- I am worthy of fun
- I am worthy of connection
- I am worthy of rest
- I am worthy of peace
- I am worthy of health
- I am worthy of the life I desire
- I am worthy of success
- I am perfect as I am today and there is still room for growth
- I accept there may always be parts of myself I'd like to work on
- I'm doing my best
- I am more than my job
- I am enough
- I courageously step into the vulnerability of uncertainty/love/discomfort
- I get out of my comfort zone and see it as an opportunity for growth, resilience, and self-love
- I love myself
- I am worthy of respect and kindness
- I treat my body with love and care
- I accept all of me
- I am a good friend to myself and others
- I am lovable just as I am
- I am worthy of my dreams
- I like myself
- I deserve to feel safe and secure
- I am grateful for my healthy body
- I am grateful for my inquisitive mind
- I am present
- I need only focus on right here, right now
- I am relaxed and calm
- I can get through difficulties
- I am proud of myself
- I am happy and healthy
- I am living with purpose
- Every day is a gift
- I am full of joy
- I feel content
- I am positive
- I love being alive
- Every day I embody the best version of myself
- I'm surrounded by love
- My life is abundant
- I have everything I need
- I always pick myself back up
- I am powerful
- I will press on and go forward
- I release what no longer serves me
- I am adaptable
- I am deserving of what I desire, and I will achieve it
- I know my worth
- I radiate confidence
- I make decisions that support my highest good
- I am a wonderful person
- I am my own number 1
- I am my biggest fan
- I am always learning and growing
- I am resilient
- I am evolving
- I radiate love and compassion
- I know what's best for me
- I am grateful for who I am
- Every day I am better than yesterday
- I prioritize myself
- I am my main focus
- I trust myself
- I listen to my intuition and inner voice
- I am in tune with my highest self
- Love is always available to me
- I have so much love to give
- I show myself love every day
- I take care of myself
- I do things that nourish my soul
- I believe in myself
- I stand up for what I believe in
- I take healthy risks
- I matter to myself
- I matter to my loved ones
- I make the world a better place
- I prioritize my own peace
- My life is a testament of love
Advertisement
7 tips for making self-love affirmations work for you:
Write them down.
There's something about writing affirmations down that makes them feel that much more tangible, hence why Bruneau and Leeds both recommend doing so. Leeds also advises making your affirmations your own by writing them in your own words.
"You can even start with an affirmation sentence stem such as 'I am ______,' 'I am worthy of ______,' or 'I love ______,' and fill it in with affirmations that feel most authentic to you," she suggests, adding to rewrite your affirmations ten times by hand in order to help your brain connect with each of your self-affirming statements.
Advertisement
Believe them.
Bruneau and Leeds both stress the importance of actually believing the affirmations you use, which might mean starting off with softer affirmations that you can really get behind. Otherwise, Bruneau explains, the affirmations will just feel inauthentic and frustrating.
"For example," Leeds says, "if you’re working on no longer being a workaholic but the affirmation I am worthy of rest, doesn’t yet feel true, start with, It’s okay to take a break when I’m feeling depleted, and work your way up." Or for another example, Bruneau adds, if you're struggling to love your body, try I accept my body.
Another way to believe your affirmations is to phrase them as questions. As therapist Mollie Aklepi, LMSW, previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Open-ended questions such as, Why am I great? or What would my life look like with less anxiety? would allow for creativity and exploration, leading to some insight into which thoughts or actions are serving you, and which could be creating barriers."
Reinforce your affirmations through action.
According to Leeds, it's essential to back up your affirmations with aligned action. "If you tell yourself that you treat your body with love and care but don’t spend time moving your body or nourishing yourself with healthy food," she explains, "you are being incongruent, and your affirmations will lose their effectiveness."
Advertisement
Record your affirmations in your own voice and listen to them often.
Go ahead and open up your phone's voice memo app, Leed suggests. Not only is speaking affirmations powerful in itself, but listening to them back makes them even more powerful. "We are highly influenced by our own voice and can choose whether to use it for self-criticism or self-affirmation," Leeds says.
You can do this at any time of day, but she adds that the closer to falling asleep or waking up that you listen, the better. "Other great times to listen are while you get ready for the day and as you wind down for bed, especially while you are looking in the mirror, for example, or while doing your hair," she says, noting that pairing affirmations with self care activities can also be highly effective.
Affirm your inner child.
As you start doing more affirmations, you may feel some come more easily than others. If you’re struggling to believe in a certain affirmation, Leeds suggests saying it to a picture of yourself when you were a kid. "Often we are able to see that our younger self deserved things that may be harder to believe we deserve now. Say your affirmation to you as a child until you are able to say it to your present-day self," she adds.
Advertisement
Incorporate them into your day.
And last but not least, get into the habit of affirmations by incorporating them into your day in various ways. Bruneau recommends writing them down and placing them in places you'll see them often, as well as practicing them when you're doing something embodied like yoga, walking, bathing, etc.
Leeds adds to physical as well as digital reminders, too. Try using an affirmation in a password you type in daily, or setting your affirmation as a recurring reminder on your phone.
FAQ:
Do affirmations help with self-love?
Yes, affirmations help with self-love because they help you rewire your brain from its negativity bias, while more positive thoughts about yourself become more natural.
What are 3 examples of affirmations you can tell yourself daily?
Three examples of positive affirmations you can use daily include—but are certainly not limited to—"I love who I am," "I am a wonderful person," and "I love being alive."
The takeaway.
It's incredibly easy to get caught up in thought loops and negativity biases, but affirmations are a simple and effective way to combat those limiting beliefs. Repeating self-love affirmations is a great way to prime the brain to make changes that will shift your emotional wellbeing for the better.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.