Lao Tzu, an ancient Chinese philosopher, once said: "Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny." The idea that we attract what we put out has clearly been around since ancient times, and many credit Buddha with first introducing this notion to the world.

Working with this law to manifest your dreams may sound straightforward, but it actually involves careful intention, action, and a degree of surrender. That's because even if we're not conscious of it, we're always "attracting" positivity or negativity based on the energy we're putting out ourselves. "We are all like magnets, both reflecting and attracting what we hold in our thoughts," explains spiritual author Shannon Kaiser.

Thinking positive thoughts is only the first step in attracting more prosperity. You also need to believe that brighter days are ahead and that whatever you're trying to call in will come in its own time. "You have to feel as though what you want is with you already," Kaiser says. "Then, let go of how you think things 'should' go, and trust the universe to work its magic, remaining open whatever the universe thinks is best." That's where an element of patience and surrender comes in.

As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson puts it, the law of attraction is like "putting in an order with Spirit. Then Spirit will look around to find the best match for your manifestation request."