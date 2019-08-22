Decluttering Your Home Is Easy—And Dare We Say Fun?—With This Guide

Purge alert! There are plenty of reasons the declutter bug can strike—all of a sudden your junk drawer sends you into a frenzy, your horoscope tells you to clean up your act, or maybe you just binge-watched Tidying Up With Marie Kondo on Netflix—whatever the catalyst, take it as a clutter-free call to action and get started.

But where to begin? Most of us know the benefits of decluttering—it can make you less stressed, happier, and even emotionally healthier—it's the "how-to's" that can lead to declutter paralysis. Help! To get you started, here's an action plan for each room to keep you on task.