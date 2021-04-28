 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
9 Ways Your Life Will Improve When You Declutter, According To Feng Shui

9 Ways Your Life Will Improve When You Declutter, According To Feng Shui

Dana Claudat
Designer & Feng Shui Master By Dana Claudat
Designer & Feng Shui Master
Dana Claudat is a modern Feng Shui Master and founder of The School Of Intention Feng Shui Certification Program. She holds a B.A. from Stanford University.
9 Ways Your Life Will Improve When You Declutter

Image by Emotion Matters / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on April 28, 2021

If you’ve ever cleaned out a junk drawer or a stuffed closet in your home and felt an incredible surge of satisfaction, you’ve experienced some of the magical (yet totally practical) benefits of clearing clutter.

In feng shui philosophy, free-flowing energy creates health, wealth, love, and overall abundance. Clutter is thought to stop that energy flow and create stagnation, exhaustion, and exasperation.

Having stagnant energy in your home is like rolling a boulder up a hill and having it roll back on you each time you stop to rest: Everything requires lots of force, and nothing is fun.

Here are nine ways your life will open up dramatically once you address those blocked streams of energy by clearing your clutter:

1. You’ll be more vibrant and magnetic.

Once you create lots of order and harmony in your home, you’ll be more present and radiant. Feng Shui and all of Traditional Chinese Medicine talk about the circulation of life force energy as the key to vibrant health and abundance.

Like acupuncture, which removes blockages and imbalances from the body to create more dynamism and wellness, clearing clutter removes blocks and imbalances from your space.

When you move through spaces that are lit up with fresh energy, inspiration strikes and the most magnetic parts of your personality can come to life.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. More time appears.

When you aren’t feeling overwhelmed by the mess in your home office, you’ll have more time to get quality work done. Not having to spend an hour finding an outfit to wear or tracking down your missing keys saves incredible amounts of time, too. I’ve seen people (myself included) save about an hour a day on average, every single day, after a big clutter-clearing.

3. (Positive) risks become possible.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Tackle your gut issues now, so you don’t have to think about them later.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(107)
probiotic+

Clutter often reflects life's unfinished business. When you clear away the clutter, you're allowing yourself to take bigger, more creative risks because you're no longer steeped in the problems of the past.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Personal issues are addressed.

When you dig through mess, you’re likely to excavate a lot of deep emotional residue that’s buried in your clutter. Everything from bad memories to broken dreams can get uncovered in a deep clean, and each one you confront creates more room for the truly new.

5. You lose a bad habit or start a better one.

Charles Duhigg describes how taking a vacation is an amazing time to break a bad habit in his book The Power of Habit. Vacations are free of the environmental behavioral cues that trigger our habitual behaviors. Rather than taking a vacation, though, you can change your space by simply removing all the junk that triggers your habits.

On a simple level, when you clear away sugar from your pantry and fridge, you create a space free of the temptations to eat the sugar. In a more complex way, feng shui tells us that you're also removing triggers to negative emotions when you remove stuff that isn’t wholly positive from your space.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Sleep becomes deeper.

When you clear out the stagnant clutter around you—especially when you address the storage under your bed—it can become easier to fall asleep. Since humans are energetic beings, the more energy that freely circulates around us, the easier it is for us to rejuvenate with deep, restful sleep.

7. Problems get solved.

When you're equipped with the fresh perspective that’s opened up with a clear space, it’s far easier to focus and solve problems ingeniously.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

8. Money flows more freely (sometimes literally).

Twice a year, I run a huge decluttering immersion group online. One of the instant benefits that many group members experience is finding money—sometimes lots of it, often in unexpected places. One friend found over $400 in loose change in his house during a major decluttering!

9. You can trust your intuition much more.

Sure, your intuition still works when there are piles of dishes in the sink. But when it comes to making big decisions, cleaning your space can create a palpable sense of clarity and certainty. When I have a clutter-free home, I've found that my decisions are often much different and much more right.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The bottom line:

At the end of the day, there’s really no downside to cleaning up your space. So, tackle that small space today whether it be a drawer, a purse, or a shelf. With each victory, you’ll build motivation and magic in the air around you.

The Feng Shui Home Makeover
The most comprehensive guide to making simple shifts in your home to make your dreams, and your dream home a reality.
LEARN MORE
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
The most comprehensive guide to making simple shifts in your home to make your dreams, and your dream home a reality.
With Dana Claudat
LEARN MORE

More On This Topic

Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover

Jason Wachob
I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ways-your-life-will-improve-when-you-declutter

Your article and new folder have been saved!