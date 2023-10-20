Feng Shui Tweaks For Every Room In Your Home

First, I'd recommend putting your bed in the "commanding position" so it's facing the door to your room. You don't want the door to be behind where you sleep, as this is thought to create subconscious stress and uncertainty as you snooze. If possible, there should be at least 2 feet of walking space on the left and right side of the bed, with the headboard against the wall. Yes, you do need a headboard! A solid headboard without bars or holes, fastened securely to the bed, creates stability and harmony.