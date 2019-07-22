An Expert Feng Shui'd My Desk & My Productivity Is Thanking Me For It

The first thing Lohan asked me was how I felt when I sat at my desk. I told her that I was content for the most part but sometimes felt overwhelmed and distracted. Looking around the office space, she picked up on the fact that my desk was right near the front door, so I might be picking up on the energy of the people entering and leaving the space.

"That can make your desk feel a bit hectic," she told me, adding that putting some larger plants between me and the door would help diffuse some of the energy and commotion. "That will change the way the energy moves throughout the whole office," she said, recommending using plants to form a riverbed of sorts—a path that helps guide visitors as they instinctively flow through the space.

She added that I should be careful not to completely block the front door from my line of sight, though, since sitting so you face entryways is preferable in feng shui. When you're in the "command position" and can see who is entering and leaving your space, it's thought to put you at ease. (For all my co-workers who sat with backs facing the door, she prescribed a small mirror that would reflect it.)