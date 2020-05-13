mindbodygreen

A Feng Shui Master's Favorite Ways To Refresh A Kitchen

Dana Claudat
Designer & Feng Shui Master By Dana Claudat
Designer & Feng Shui Master
Dana Claudat is a modern Feng Shui Master and founder of The School Of Intention Feng Shui Certification Program. She holds a B.A. from Stanford University.
How To Boost The Good Vibes In Your Kitchen, According To A Feng Shui Master

Image by VISUALSPECTRUM / Stocksy

May 13, 2020

The kitchen is one of the most prosperous rooms in any home. At its best, it's a place of inspiration and vibrant energy—a center of health and wealth. But any kitchen that has food in it is a blessing.

While you likely can move lots of furniture around a living room, bedroom, or office to optimize the room's feng shui, the kitchen is usually far more static. That said, there are so many small shifts that can instantly brighten the energy of the space. Here are a few simple ones that can make your kitchen feel far more magnetic, dynamic, and abundant:

1. Start by decluttering your surfaces. 

Counter space is important real estate in a kitchen, and the goal is to clear everything off the counters that's nonessential. To begin, take everything off your counters and wash it down with a natural cleaner. I like to use a mix of white vinegar and water, but be sure to try a small test patch before using any new cleaner on your counters. Once everything is sparkling clean and dry, place only the essentials back on your countertops and put the rest aside. 

We'll head to the pantry and cabinet spaces next, where you may find a home for that nonessential stuff. 

2. Sift through your pantry and fridge and wipe down your oven.

A quick pantry organization session can help you multiply your storage space, weed out expired food, and find inspiration for new recipes. Clear each shelf in your pantry one by one—wiping them down and sorting out their contents as you go. Do the same thing for your refrigerator and your cabinets if you've got lots of cookware. Then, tackle cleaning the oven.

In the process you may find kitchen gadgets you've barely used or a cake pan that inspires your next baking project. (The last time I did this, I discovered silicone candy molds that were filled with a fresh batch of white chocolate candy by the end of the day.)

3. Then, it's time for the floors.

The kitchen floor can benefit tremendously from hands-on scrubbing. I like to use a splash of Castile soap in a bucket of water on mine, but you can use any floor cleaner you love. The key is to clean it as deeply as possible. If you're so inclined, add a drop of your favorite essential oil for extra freshness. 

These first three steps are certainly an undertaking, but they will make your daily routine so much easier once they're done! From this blank, clean canvas, you can add on other feng shui touches.

4. Add some citrus.

Keeping a bowl of citrus on your counter can add sunshine and positive vibes to your space. Traditionally, nine lemons are thought of as abundance magnets, but you can use any amount or type of citrus you like.

5. Get growing. 

Whether it's bean sprouts or herbs, growing something edible in your kitchen is another way to attract abundance according to feng shui. While all herbs are amazing and have their own wellness properties, basil plants are really lush and thought to be money magnets in some traditions. Plus, they grow pretty easily in many kitchen setups, and they're long-lasting. 

6. Add inspiration. 

If you already have a space to keep cookbooks in your kitchen, that's amazing! A shelf for cookbooks also makes for a brilliant weekend DIY project. Or, hanging up some art or family photos in the kitchen can add tons of love to the space. The more positive inspiration, the better.

Even one or two small shifts can bring fresh life to your kitchen, and you'll likely feel the benefits instantly.

