How To Boost The Good Vibes In Your Kitchen, According To A Feng Shui Master

The kitchen is one of the most prosperous rooms in any home. At its best, it's a place of inspiration and vibrant energy—a center of health and wealth. But any kitchen that has food in it is a blessing.

While you likely can move lots of furniture around a living room, bedroom, or office to optimize the room's feng shui, the kitchen is usually far more static. That said, there are so many small shifts that can instantly brighten the energy of the space. Here are a few simple ones that can make your kitchen feel far more magnetic, dynamic, and abundant: