15 Everyday Ways To Raise Your Positive Vibrations
If you consistently wake up feeling compassionate, enthusiastic, and ready to conquer the day, your vibrations are soaring high. On the other hand, if you're feeling bored, stuck, and generally blasé, then chances are your vibrations are low and it's time to check out these 15 easy ways to raise them back up.
1. Meditate.
Meditation can help soothe anxiety and stress, calm the mind, and give you a better insight into your thoughts and feelings. All very high-vibrational activities! Find a calm, soothing space (or create one for yourself with headphones) and focus on your breath for a few minutes. When the mind wanders and gets distracted, don't worry, as this is completely normal. Using compassion, begin to draw it back to the breath.
2. Do a yoga flow.
The poses in yoga encourage you to go deeper into both your body and mind, freeing up stagnant energy and raising your vibration. Additionally, the more you move, the more your energy vibrates, so if you're feeling really low, try a flowing class such as vinyasa. For exhaustion, a yin posture such as child's pose can really help reset the system and raise your mood.
3. Practice mindfulness.
Building awareness of yourself and your surroundings is a brilliant way to raise your positive vibrations. After all, mindfulness can lead us to be more considerate and thoughtful—which will make us more likely to be kind and compassionate to others and ourselves. Don't let life pass you by; become aware.
4. Tend to your chakras.
Your seven main chakras, the spiritual energy centers of the body, are the perfect places from which to raise your general vibration. The chakras run from the base of the spine to the crown of the head. When they are open and aligned, our energy is constantly flowing, which allows for greater creativity, happiness, and health.
In order to clear any blockages, close the eyes and breathe deeply, imagining a line of pure energy flowing freely up and down the spine. The areas where you feel blocks are where your chakra healing can begin.
5. Use crystals.
Crystals have been used for thousands of years to help boost positive energy and vibrations. Seek out healing stones that are about connection and love, such as amethyst and rose quartz. Wear them on your body, place them around your home, or simply carry one in your bag.
6. Walk in nature.
Get the body moving while you enjoy the benefit of sunshine and fresh air. Turn off your phone, or, even better, leave it at home, and shift your mood by reconnecting with Mother Nature. Bonus points if you do it barefoot.
7. Immerse yourself in a sound bath.
Certain sounds, like those you'd hear in a sound bath where gongs and bowls are played, have been shown to facilitate a shift in our brainwave state that makes us more relaxed and receptive. Find an in-person class in your area, or seek out a recording online for a quick hit at home.
8. Eat more healthy, sustainable foods.
Whenever you can, try to eat whole, plant-rich ingredients that don't damage the planet (think: no plastic). Most importantly, pay attention to how eating certain foods makes you feel, and don't let your search for positive vibrations swerve into diet mentality. Sometimes that huge bar of chocolate is 100% the highest vibrational choice for you.
9. Do an act of kindness.
Kindness and compassion are super-high vibrational emotions. Just think about how good you feel when you help someone else! Perform a random act of kindness (to a friend or a stranger) and you'll quickly find that it raises your mood. Additionally, when we perform acts of kindness, it makes us think about how lucky we are, which puts us in a higher energetic state.
10. Practice gratitude.
As with kindness, practicing gratitude instantly puts us into a higher vibrational state. Rather than focusing on what you don't have, make a list of all the many things you can be thankful for in your life. I always practice this before I fall asleep, making a mental list of the people and circumstances I feel grateful for. It means I end the day on a positive note, which also helps me drift off more easily.
11. Say no to someone or something.
Some of us have a tendency to diminish our positive vibrations by continually ignoring our own needs in order to give more to others. Reclaim your energy by saying no to something that you don't really want to do, and watch your mood soar.
12. Dance it out.
Dancing helps us express emotions, and it can also distract us from any negative thought patterns. Go to a dance class, or move around to an upbeat tune and feel the energy move through you.
13. Breathe deeply.
So simple and yet so effective. Deep breathing calms your nervous system, which helps bring about an increased feeling of peace. Raise your vibrations by taking a few deep breaths into the belly—breathing in for a count of 4, pausing at the top of the in-breath, and breathing out for a count of 4, pausing at the bottom of the out-breath.
14. Think positive thoughts.
Our thoughts affect how we feel, and often a situation or event is not a stressful as we make it out to be in our heads. If your thoughts are overly pessimistic or anxious, you may find that you are drawn to situations that perpetuate these feelings. There's some truth to the idea that our thoughts create our reality. Don't shun difficult emotions, but don't overindulge negative low-vibrational thoughts either.
15. Cultivate high-vibe relationships.
Finally, make sure the people in your life lift you up rather than drag you down. Spend time with those who love and support you and whom you love and support in return.
These are many safe, effective ways to raise your positive vibrations and your mood. Many of them are simple and straightforward: Move your body, find a bit of stillness, take some deep breaths, and spend time being kind to the people you love (preferably in nature). However, please bear in mind that if your low mood doesn't lift after a few days, there may be an underlying condition that requires professional support.
Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!