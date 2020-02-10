Your seven main chakras, the spiritual energy centers of the body, are the perfect places from which to raise your general vibration. The chakras run from the base of the spine to the crown of the head. When they are open and aligned, our energy is constantly flowing, which allows for greater creativity, happiness, and health.

In order to clear any blockages, close the eyes and breathe deeply, imagining a line of pure energy flowing freely up and down the spine. The areas where you feel blocks are where your chakra healing can begin.