Rose Quartz: The Lovey-Dovey Crystal That's Great For Your Heart Chakra
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
If you've ever wandered into an occult shop, you've undoubtedly seen the pink crystal known as rose quartz. Rose quartz is a light, translucent crystal that carries a gentle and nurturing energy. It's a favorite of crystal aficionados everywhere that's known for its powerful, loving energy, as well as its benefits to the heart chakra. (It's sometimes even called the heart stone.) Here's why you might want to include this gemstone in your collection if you haven't already.
History of rose quartz.
As its name suggests, rose quartz is a type of quartz, a fairly common mineral. Rose quartz, in particular, is a bit more rare.
Rose quartz has a fascinating history that dates back to Greek mythology. As the story goes, Aphrodite, the goddess of love, once cut herself by accident while trying to save her lover, Adonis. When their blood mixed together, it stained quartz a subtle pink, and hence rose quartz was born. In another tale, Cupid used rose quartz to inspire love between people. In ancient Egyptian, Chinese, and Tibetan culture, rose quartz has long been thought of as a stone for beauty, as well as a symbol of love.
Rose quartz properties and benefits.
If you're looking for love (or heart chakra healing), rose quartz is probably the crystal to turn to. It's the ultimate stone of love, Heather Askinosie, crystal expert and author of CRYSTAL365 and Crystal Muse, tells mbg. "It has a very soft and gentle energy that heals and mends your heart, allowing you to open yourself up to the energy of love."
And that goes for love from others but also love from yourself. As we know, the two go hand in hand, and rose quartz can help when it comes to clearing out the things that keep you from loving yourself and others fully while encouraging trust, compassion, and emotional healing.
Its properties, according to Askinosie, are "equally powerful for manifesting new relationships and deepening existing ones—whether it's the relationship you have with yourself, a romantic partner, or friends and family. Whenever you're seeking more love in your life, this is the go-to stone."
A rose quartz ritual for your heart chakra.
If this crystal sounds up your alley, it couldn't be easier to put it to use with a simple heart chakra ritual. Here's Askinosie's favorite:
- Take out your rose quartz and place it over your heart.
- Take six deep breaths (six is a number that's often associated with love).
- As you breathe, imagine the stone radiating love into your heart, clearing away darkness and pain to heal your heart space.
For all-day loving energy, you could also wear a rose quartz necklace that falls right at your heart chakra. However you use this stone, be consistent. "Rose quartz is a stone that likes to be near you, so make sure to connect with it every day," Askinosie says.
How to take care of rose quartz.
When it comes to rose quartz, the standard rules for clearing, activating, and storing apply. Askinosie notes it's a good idea to cleanse your crystal at least once a month—or whenever you change the intention you're working with. For cleansing, Askinosie recommends the following strategies:
- Smudge your stone with sage.
- Place it in sunlight or moonlight for four to eight hours.
- Visualize all stagnant negativity that has clung to your crystal dissipating.
- Place a clear quartz (which is thought to be cleansing) on or near your rose quartz.
When not "charging" or cleansing, you can display your rose quartz, keep it on you in person, or tuck it away wrapped in a cloth to prevent tarnishing or damage.
However you choose to use your crystals, understanding their properties makes them that much more impactful. For all things love-related, rose quartz is a good one to reach for.
