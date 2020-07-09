If you're looking for love (or heart chakra healing), rose quartz is probably the crystal to turn to. It's the ultimate stone of love, Heather Askinosie, crystal expert and author of CRYSTAL365 and Crystal Muse, tells mbg. "It has a very soft and gentle energy that heals and mends your heart, allowing you to open yourself up to the energy of love."

And that goes for love from others but also love from yourself. As we know, the two go hand in hand, and rose quartz can help when it comes to clearing out the things that keep you from loving yourself and others fully while encouraging trust, compassion, and emotional healing.

Its properties, according to Askinosie, are "equally powerful for manifesting new relationships and deepening existing ones—whether it's the relationship you have with yourself, a romantic partner, or friends and family. Whenever you're seeking more love in your life, this is the go-to stone."