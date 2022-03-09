The One Crystal To Add To Your Collection For Self-Love & Protection

Everything You Need To Know About Malachite, According To Crystal Experts
There's a reason malachite has a place in countless crystal collections. It has so many benefits, from protection to fostering love and compassion. And for what it's worth, it's a striking, vibrant green as well. Curious to learn more? Read on for everything you should know about this crystal.
What is malachite?
Malachite is a mineral of copper carbonate hydroxide, known for its trademark green color. As Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, tells mbg, malachite is primarily found today in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as Russia and Namibia.
Much of the malachite you'll see today often has bands or stripes of dark and light green. It can be tumbled into smaller stones, and there's also something called "velvet malachite," which features tiny needlelike formations, Leavy says.
Malachite can also be found naturally alongside azurite, sometimes forming into one bigger crystal. Other formations include "botryoidal formations," which look like bubbles, as well as fan-like formations of longer crystals.
Leavy says malachite has been used historically throughout ancient Egypt, Greece, and medieval Europe for everything from makeup to protection amulets. And because copper can be extracted from malachite, "you can imagine that when people saw this liquid, orange-red metal coming out of the green stones, they felt this was very magical," she explains, adding, "This links malachite with the process of alchemy and transformation and magic, so those themes are strongly connected with it even still."
And speaking of makeup, Leavy does note that you have to be particularly careful with more fibrous forms of malachite, as the dust or powder that comes off it can be very toxic if inhaled. "For the most part, tumbled pieces are totally safe to handle, but it's not a good idea to get them wet. It's also a really good idea to be super cautious if you're handling rough or fibrous malachite, and to wash your hands thoroughly," she says.
Benefits of malachite:
1. It may offer protection.
Malachite has long been used in amulets for protection, namely against the evil eye. As Leavy explains, the bands seen wrapping around a piece of malachite can sometimes look like eyes, adding that this may add even more significance to the use of malachite powder as eye makeup in ancient civilizations.
2. It can enhance creativity.
According to Leavy, malachite is also a good stone for accessing creativity. "Those swirling bands help you feel a little bit free, get a little bit lost in the patterns, and they're great for boosting and stimulating creativity," she tells mbg.
3. It is nurturing and grounding.
Sure, all crystals that come from the Earth are, in some way, connecting us to the Earth itself. But there's something extra special about malachite. "It's an excellent stone for helping you connect with nature; that vibrant green just reminds us of lush jungles and plants and Mother Nature," Leavy says.
4. It can magnify intentions.
Leavy explains that the copper content of malachite makes it the perfect crystal for amplifying your energy and your intention. "Copper is a great conductor of energy and a great amplifier," she says.
5. It can boost intuition.
If your intuition is lacking, malachite might just be able to help. As Leavy explains, it can help you tap into your own inner guidance, to help assist you with things like visualization practices or meditation, with some folks believing it can even activate psychic awareness.
6. It's great for love and compassion.
As spiritual author Emma Mildon previously wrote for mbg, malachite is often used to get the heart chakra in check. "A balancing stone, it can help you feel stable, safe, and secure in opening your heart up to all types of love," she explains.
And that means love for yourself, too, Leavy adds. "It's great for encouraging self-love and unconditional love, plus for enhancing confidence as well as compassion," she says.
7. It's been tied to astral travel.
And lastly, if you're curious about astral travel, malachite might be able to help. According to Leavy, "It's been used by modern crystal healers to facilitate astral travel and to help you access intuitive messages from your subconscious mind from your dream state."
How to use malachite.
For divination:
Want to tap into your intuition? Leavy says you can use malachite for divination by looking at the clouds and bands in malachite for pictures, symbols, messages, or meaning. Simply gaze at the malachite while letting your subconscious come through.
For astral travel:
If you're looking to get into astral travel or even more basic dreamwork/interpretation, Leavy says you can keep malachite in your pillowcase or on your nightstand.
For self-love:
Heather Askinosie, energy healer and founder of Energy Muse jewelry, previously recommended using malachite for self-love by placing it over your heart. "Ask yourself, what does my heart desire? What brings me passion? How can I align my passion with my financial goals?" she suggests.
Leavy adds you can also set up a crystal grid with other crystals associated with love, such as rose quartz, to amplify your intention for more unconditional love and compassion.
For support at work:
Askinosie also recommends keeping a piece of malachite on your desk at work. "It's a wonderful crystal ally for times when frustration arises at work," she previously wrote for mbg, adding, "Close your eyes, hold a piece of malachite in each of your hands, and take three deep breaths when you feel frustrated and angry to deal with the issue head-on."
For guidance:
If you have any sort of altar or sacred space in your home, Leavy recommends placing your malachite there, "particularly if you're looking for spiritual guidance or intuitive guidance from your inner world or from the universe." She adds that you can then sit by the altar and connect with the energy of the stone, becoming clear and open and seeing what comes through from your subconscious.
For creativity:
The same idea for guidance can be applied for creativity, Leavy says, whether you place your malachite on your altar or simply hold it in your hand. As you connect with the energy of the crystal and tap into your own inner guidance, you can allow your intuition and creativity to take center stage.
For protection:
You can bring malachite with you any time you want some extra protection, adds Leavy, so stash it in your bag or a pocket before you head out.
Cleansing & charging your crystal.
There are a lot of different ways to cleanse and charge certain crystals, but in the case of malachite, your best bet is to go for options that don't involve water, according to Leavy, because the mineral is so soft and porous. Malachite also has the potential to fade in the sunlight after extended periods of time, so perhaps opt to charge it in the moonlight instead (and keep it away from the windowsill during the day).
Some other safe options for cleansing include surrounding your malachite with sound or placing it near a clear quartz crystal, which carries a naturally cleansing energy. And as modern mystic Imani Quinn previously told mbg, because malachite is associated with Earth, charging it by burying it in the ground is also a fitting option.
FAQs.
What chakra is associated with malachite?
Thanks to its gorgeous green color and ability to foster unconditional love and compassion, this stone is (you guessed it) associated with the heart chakra (or Anahata).
Is it a good crystal to sleep with?
Yes, malachite is a great option to sleep near if you're looking to do dreamwork, access your subconscious, or astral travel, according to Leavy. It shouldn't have the same energizing effects you may see in a stone such as citrine, for example.
How should it be worn as jewelry?
Have no fear—you can wear your favorite malachite as jewelry, but take heed: There are a lot of fake malachite pieces on the market in terms of what's available for jewelry, Leavy tells mbg. So, make sure you're buying from a reputable and sustainable source.
On top of that, she adds, if you are wearing it as a ring or bracelet, be mindful not to get it wet when you're washing your hands. Similarly, if you're wearing it as a pendant, make sure it has a closed back so it's not constantly touching your skin. Again, malachite is very porous, so you don't want it to absorb your sweat or natural oils.
The bottom line.
Whether you're looking for protection, stronger intuition, or more love and compassion on your spiritual path, of all the crystals to choose from, malachite is definitely one you don't want to miss.