The One Crystal To Add To Your Collection For Self-Love & Protection

There are a lot of different ways to cleanse and charge certain crystals, but in the case of malachite, your best bet is to go for options that don't involve water, according to Leavy, because the mineral is so soft and porous. Malachite also has the potential to fade in the sunlight after extended periods of time, so perhaps opt to charge it in the moonlight instead (and keep it away from the windowsill during the day).