The heart chakra is perfectly situated in the middle of your body, balancing the world of matter (lower three chakras) with the world of spirit (upper three chakras). If you have an inability to forgive or a tendency to lack empathy, this chakra may be out of balance—and figuring out how to rebalance it really boils down to dealing with repressed emotions. Whether it's a traumatic event stemming from childhood or a grudge you're holding to from last week, when you repress your feelings, your heart chakra has a tendency to go out of whack.

These three intentions can extinguish your repressed emotions and help promote a healthier heart chakra: