These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Thrive Living In A Big City
All 12 zodiac signs have their unique preferences, and that includes where they'll want to settle down. The more introverted and solitary signs, for instance, have no problem getting away from the noise and high energy of big cities, while others revel in it.
Of course, it's never a guarantee that someone is going to live in a big city just because they're a certain sign—or that the other signs wouldn't want to either, but these three are definitely the most likely to thrive in urban settings with lots of excitement.
And P.S.: This would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign:
Gemini
Up first, we have none other than curious and quick-moving Gemini. If any sign is the most likely to live in a city, it's these excitable and social folks.
Gemini is, after all, known for being adaptable, intelligent, and always on the move. Slow-paced country living would likely bore them, but throw them into the middle of a crowded subway platform or a bustling city street and they've never felt more at home.
Plus, Geminis tend to enjoy a variety of activities, preferring to be "jack of all trade" types than ones to focus on just on thing. For them, having all the city has to offer right outside their doorstep isn't just a preference, it's a must for them to make the most of their dynamic personality.
Leo
Up next we have Leo, the brave and regal lion of the zodiac. If all the world is a stage for Leos, that stage better be big enough! As such, living in a big city provides Leo with not just social opportunities, but opportunities to raise their ever-growing status.
Out in the country, on the other hand, Leo might feel too boxed in, craving something as grand and magnificent as their big personality. Like Gemini, Leo is social too, and wants plenty of people around to witness their greatness.
If these proud folks want to thrive, finding a throne to call their own in a bustling urban environment is one of the best ways for them to be a part of something bigger—and shine at the center of it.
Libra
Coming in third place for "most likely to live in a big city" is charming, darling Libra. These flirty folks tend to get a reputation for being peacemakers—which they are—with their progressive, justice-oriented values. But lest we forget, Libra is also a lover of beauty, fashion, and the finer things in life.
As a cardinal sign, they're the trendsetters of the zodiac, and a big city is exactly the place for them to not only get ahead of the next progressive movement but also the next big fashion statement.
Libras are social as well, just like Leo and Gemini, so they thrive in places where they can be engaged with lots of different people, as well as the art and culture scene.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that these signs are guaranteed to move to the city—just that they're the most likely to. When we think about the archetypal energy of each zodiac sign, Gemini, Leo, and Libra would all be thrilled to make their way in a big city that feels like home.
