Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Thrive Living In A Big City

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
October 11, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman in a White Shirt Looking Up in a City
Image by Good Vibrations Images / Stocksy
October 11, 2024

All 12 zodiac signs have their unique preferences, and that includes where they'll want to settle down. The more introverted and solitary signs, for instance, have no problem getting away from the noise and high energy of big cities, while others revel in it.

Of course, it's never a guarantee that someone is going to live in a big city just because they're a certain sign—or that the other signs wouldn't want to either, but these three are definitely the most likely to thrive in urban settings with lots of excitement.

And P.S.: This would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign:

1.

Gemini

Up first, we have none other than curious and quick-moving Gemini. If any sign is the most likely to live in a city, it's these excitable and social folks.

Gemini is, after all, known for being adaptable, intelligent, and always on the move. Slow-paced country living would likely bore them, but throw them into the middle of a crowded subway platform or a bustling city street and they've never felt more at home.

Plus, Geminis tend to enjoy a variety of activities, preferring to be "jack of all trade" types than ones to focus on just on thing. For them, having all the city has to offer right outside their doorstep isn't just a preference, it's a must for them to make the most of their dynamic personality.

2.

Leo

Up next we have Leo, the brave and regal lion of the zodiac. If all the world is a stage for Leos, that stage better be big enough! As such, living in a big city provides Leo with not just social opportunities, but opportunities to raise their ever-growing status.

Out in the country, on the other hand, Leo might feel too boxed in, craving something as grand and magnificent as their big personality. Like Gemini, Leo is social too, and wants plenty of people around to witness their greatness.

If these proud folks want to thrive, finding a throne to call their own in a bustling urban environment is one of the best ways for them to be a part of something bigger—and shine at the center of it.

3.

Libra

Coming in third place for "most likely to live in a big city" is charming, darling Libra. These flirty folks tend to get a reputation for being peacemakers—which they are—with their progressive, justice-oriented values. But lest we forget, Libra is also a lover of beauty, fashion, and the finer things in life.

As a cardinal sign, they're the trendsetters of the zodiac, and a big city is exactly the place for them to not only get ahead of the next progressive movement but also the next big fashion statement.

Libras are social as well, just like Leo and Gemini, so they thrive in places where they can be engaged with lots of different people, as well as the art and culture scene.

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying that these signs are guaranteed to move to the city—just that they're the most likely to. When we think about the archetypal energy of each zodiac sign, Gemini, Leo, and Libra would all be thrilled to make their way in a big city that feels like home.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

