What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For October's Full Moon In Aries
As hard as it is to believe, October is already in full swing—and that means we have a full moon on the horizon. This time, it will be in the sign of Aries and arrive on Thursday, October 17, at 7:26 a.m. ET.
As with all full moons, this is an opportunity for reflection and release, but depending on where this moon lands in your birth chart, we each have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
This full moon is in your sign, Aries, and that means it's lighting up your first house of self and identity. According to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn, this full moon is yours more than anyone else. "It is asking you to prioritize yourself," she tells mindbodygreen.
In other words, Quinn notes, it's time for you to step into your courage. You're posed to make big moves right now because they will be in your favor; just "be mindful of your chaotic energy and make sure it's serving a purpose," Quinn adds.
Taurus
This could be an especially introspective full moon for you, Taurus, as it spotlights your 12th house of endings, the subconscious, and surrender. The next full moon will be in your sign, so this is a potent chance for you to really let go.
As Quinn suggests asking yourself, how might your self beliefs be holding you back from yourself and what you actually want? "Get in touch with them and let them go," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Gemini
Feeling social, Gemini? That's one of your strengths, and as this Aries full moon lights up your 11th house of networks, larger community, and the collective, it's an excellent time to put yourself out there. Additionally, Quinn says, you might want to reassess the larger groups you're a part of.
As she explains, "You love your community and showing up; just make sure it is benefiting you. If not and it is draining you, it's time to let go. Prioritize you."
Cancer
How are things looking on the job front, Cancer? As this full moon lands in your 10th house of public image and career, Quinn notes this Aries lunation is asking you to put yourself first, especially in terms of what you truly want and are looking for in your career.
"This moon may also ask you to let go of things no longer working for you within your work," Quinn adds. Use your discernment under these moonbeams, Cancer, and you might just be able to turn a new leaf in your career—or at least let go of something that's not working.
Leo
With this Aries full moon lighting up your ninth house of travel, expansion, and higher learning, Leo, things might feel intense right now. Are you moving too fast? As Quinn explains, full moons are a chance to reflect.
With that said, Quinn notes, you might be trying to expand, move forward, learn something new, or even travel. Just be sure to "take a step back and make sure that what you're doing is actually moving you forward the best way possible," she advises.
Virgo
When was the last time you really let yourself open up and be vulnerable, Virgo? This fiery Aries full moon is moving through your eighth house of intimacy and vulnerability, Quinn says, so opening up to the right people is very important at this time.
For one thing, she explains, the wrong information in the wrong hands can be detrimental, so make sure you're dealing with people you trust. "Take time to get in touch with your feelings and be courageous in your act of sharing with the right people," Quinn adds.
Libra
With this full moon in your opposite sign of Aries, that means it's spotlighting your seventh house of long-term partnerships, Libra. This happens to be the very house your sign is associated with, and considering full moons are a time to reflect and release, you're focusing that energy on your relationships right now.
As Quinn explains, you might want to ask yourself which relationships are draining you and which ones are nourishing you. "Set boundaries with those that are taking too much. Get real with yourself on what you truly need in partnership," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Scorpio
Take some time to yourself under these moonbeams, Scorpio, as the full moon powers up your sixth house of self-care, routines, and habits. With your birthday season just around the corner, this is the perfect time to really take care of yourself, Quinn says.
In fact, it's the most important thing you can do, because you can't pour from an empty cup, Quinn adds. As she tells mindbodygreen, "Now is the time to slow down and really lean into your self-care, setting yourself up with routines that feed you."
Sagittarius
Let yourself shine under this Aries full moon, Sagittarius! As these moonbeams light up your fifth house of creative expression, drama, and celebration, this isn't a time for you to play small. As Quinn puts it, "Do not compromise your authenticity to be liked or understood."
The big message for you under this moon is to make sure you're sharing from the heart. "Keep your creative pursuits at the top of your list," Quinn adds.
Capricorn
How is everything on the homefront, Capricorn? As this full moon spotlights your fourth house, family and roots, that's your priority right now. And as Quinn explains, the full moon focused on letting go, so maybe your home life needs a bit of change.
If you've been neglecting your home or family, for instance, they'll be asking for your attention right now. Figure out what needs adjusting, take care of it, and it will take care of you, too, Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Aquarius
Time to let yourself be heard, Aquarius. As this fiery Aries full moon lands in your third house of communication and local networks, this might be an especially social—or at least communication-oriented—full moon for you.
As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, now is a time for you to speak up for what you believe in. "Be courageous in your ability to speak on what is important to you, and don't be afraid of not being heard. Your voice is needed, most importantly, for your own self," she adds.
Pisces
Money on your mind, Pisces? As this full moon moves through your second house of money, possessions, and financial security, this is a great opportunity for you to focus on and prioritize your finances. As Quinn explains, maybe you've been spending frivolously or in ways that aren't in your best interest, for example.
But beyond that, she adds, don't be afraid to ask for what you need. That might be a raise at work, compensation for a project, or otherwise finding ways to get your financial standing in good shape. Don't forget to stick to your budget—or make one if you haven't already!
The takeaway
The moon in fiery and courageous Aries is a great opportunity for us all to get clear on where we're holding ourselves back—and how we can step into our power. With a couple of full moon rituals on deck, we can all embrace our inner warrior as we move through autumn and head for Scorpio season.
