13 Rituals To Help You Make The Most Of Every Full Moon Night

13 Powerful Rituals To Try During The Next Full Moon
The full moon is the peak of the 28-day lunar cycle, bringing with it a hefty dose of lunar energy. Whether you're looking to release, manifest something, or simply set aside time to get in touch with yourself, here's why the full moon is a great moment to do so, plus 13 rituals to try yourself.
Why you may want to try a full moon ritual.
According to mbg's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, full moons are a time of culmination and fruition, while new moons are all about setting intentions to build up to the full moon. Once the moon reaches its peak, all that energy has built up over two weeks since the new moon, manifesting as a full moon.
"When the moon is completely full, it's a spiritual and energetic pinnacle of whatever you started when the sun and the moon united at the new moon," the twins explain.
By doing rituals on or around the full moon, you're both amplifying the effects of your rituals through the moon's energy, as well as working with the natural rhythms of the lunar cycle.
How the energy of the moon affects us.
If you've ever felt like full moons disrupt your sleep or cause you to feel a bit frantic, you wouldn't be alone. In fact, one study published in the journal Current Biology discovered it took people longer to fall asleep as the full moon approached. And on the night of the full moon, they spent 30% less time in deep sleep, had lower melatonin levels, and slept for 20 fewer minutes, on average.
As author of Inner Witch and Bewitching the Elements Gabriela Herstik puts it, "It's like you're plugging into the energetic outlet of the universe" around the full moon. "It's a very intense time. The moon teaches us about how things transform, and the full moon is the peak."
13 rituals to try.
Here are 13 ways to harness the powerful cumulative energy of the full moon—and use it to your advantage. From quick and easy to more involved, there's a ritual on this lunar list for everyone:
1. Make moon water.
sleep support+
Moon water is water that has had time to sit under the light of the full moon and soak up some of its power. It can be used for a number of things, from drinking to bathing, and even watering your houseplants. Here's how to make it:
- Fill a container with water. If you can use fresh rainwater, even better—but any water is OK.
- Place your container in direct moonlight. It doesn't matter whether it's outside on your porch or inside on a windowsill! Anywhere with moonlight will do.
- Say an affirmation or prayer. Think about what you want to use this moon water for, and say an affirmation or prayer over the jar to seal your intention.
- Leave overnight. Once your container is in place and your intention is set, leave the jar overnight in the moonlight. In the morning, your moon water will be good to go!
2. Charge your crystals.
If you're into crystals, you'll be happy to know the full moon offers a great chance to clear and charge them. Similar to moon water, all you have to do is place your crystals under the light of the full moon (inside or outside). You could even leave your crystals with your moon water and tackle two birds with one stone.
3. Hold a full moon circle.
Full moon circles are a great way for friends to come together and work with the full moon. While you can make your circle anything you want it to be, they typically involve setting intentions, clearing energy, and sharing your experiences with one another.
4. Do an oracle or tarot card reading.
Because full moons are a powerful time for divination, Herstik recommends tapping into your own intuition with an oracle or tarot reading. Grab your favorite deck, ask the cards your questions, and pull as many cards as you like. Check out our full guide to tarot readings for spread inspiration and helpful tarot tricks and tips.
5. Take a full moon bath.
"I personally love a full moon bath," Herstik tells mbg. "You can light candles that correlate to the colors of the sign the moon is in," she adds (i.e., Taurus is associated with green—peep the rest of the zodiac color palette here). And as the AstroTwins previously explained to mbg, submerging yourself in water is a great way to connect with lunar energy.
"You can say your full moon intentions aloud while you're relaxing in the tub as you imagine the full moon restoring every cell of your body," they say, adding you can even take a dip in a lake, ocean, or pool if weather and location permit.
6. Do a full moon meditation.
Herstik and the twins both note that the full moon is a great time for meditating, especially on specific intentions you're working with. "You can do a full moon meditation before any of your rituals to set up the right mindset and align yourself with what you want to accomplish," the twins add.
Here's one example of a full moon meditation to try:
- Sit comfortably in a space where the moonlight is visible.
- Close your eyes and feel the moon's beams fill the room and your body.
- Focus on your breath and the intention you've set.
- Imagine the moonlight enveloping and purifying your body, mind, and spirit.
- Slowly bring your attention back to the room and open your eyes.
- Repeat as many times as you'd like in the three to five hours before or after the full moon reaches its peak.
7. Try a full moon manifestation ritual.
No matter what you're looking to manifest, the full moon can help expedite the process, according to the twins. "A simple manifestation ritual can solidify your full moon intentions and help you bring things to fruition," they say.
Here's one to get you started:
- Create an altar or sacred space in your home where you can perform this ritual.
- Gather some inspirational objects (photos, notes, books, crystals, or anything that contains the energy of what you want to manifest).
- Sitting in front of your altar, meditate and relax your mind for a few moments as you get clear on what you're calling in.
- Let go of any judgment and close your eyes as you visualize yourself attracting exactly what you want. You can use the objects as points of focus.
8. Release what's no longer serving you.
Once the full moon reaches its peak, it then begins to wane back to the new moon. As such, full moons are often associated with release and letting go of what doesn't serve you. To tap into this energy, Herstik recommends doing a releasing ritual—and it doesn't have to be anything elaborate. Here's what she suggests:
- Grab a pen and paper, and get clear on what you want to release under this full moon.
- Once you're clear on what you want to let go of, write it down using affirmation statements such as "I release self-doubt," or "I release destructive habits."
- When you've written everything down, take a moment to visualize what it will be like once you release these things.
- Whenever you feel ready, burn the piece of paper outside under the full moon. (This goes without saying, but be careful to either burn it in a safe container or somewhere it won't touch vegetation—and make sure the fire is completely out before walking away!)
- Close out the ritual by thanking the moon for aiding in your release.
9. Do a full moon love ritual.
Want to manifest love under this full moon? Herstik recommends a honey jar spell for that. Here's what you'll need:
- A small jar
- Honey
- Alcohol of choice (vodka, rum, tequila, etc.)
- Rose petals and thorns to represent love with healthy boundaries
- Herbs that correspond with love (think blue lotus for an aphrodisiac, lavender for healing, cinnamon for lust and sex, patchouli for passion, oregano for good luck, and so on)
- A crystal like rose quartz (optional)
- A piece of paper and pen
- A candle
- Matches or a lighter
And here's how to do it:
- Add a bit of honey and your alcohol to a jar, along with your rose petals and thorns, herbs, and crystal.
- Write your intention on a piece of paper in the past or present tense (not future tense), such as "I found a lover," and place it in the jar.
- Close the lid and shake it up, visualizing your intention.
- Light a candle and say your intention out loud to the universe and full moon, visualizing what it would be like to attain it.
- Raise the energy by chanting, dancing, playing drums, etc.
- Allow the candle to burn down in the sink. When it's done burning, take a moment to mentally close out your ritual, thanking the universe, moon, and/or any deities you work with.
- Throw out the jar in a garbage can at the intersection of streets (the modern-day crossroads, where witches originally buried things), knowing your spell is complete.
10. Journal.
If you're looking for something straightforward, Herstik tells mbg the full moon is also a great time to do some journaling. While you can write about anything you want, you can make your journaling sesh particularly potent for the full moon by thinking about themes of release and manifestation. Ask yourself questions like:
- What's stopping me from living my best life?
- How can I release those things?
- What would I like more of in my life and how can I get it?
11. Get outside.
What better way to soak up the full moon than by simply basking in its rays? Herstik says spending time outside under the full moon connects you to nature and the moon itself, and you can incorporate other rituals into your outing as well. Perhaps you meditate under the moon, hold your full moon circle outdoors around a fire, or do a tarot reading outside. The options are endless!
12. Try a breathwork visualization.
If you've ever tried breathwork, you're going to love this breathwork technique from Herstik that couples the power of the moon with a visualization. Here's how to do it:
- Begin by visualizing the new moon.
- As you inhale, visualize the new moon slowly waxing, getting brighter and brighter, until you reach the peak of your inhale.
- Hold your inhale for a moment at the top, visualizing the full moon, and imagining its lunar light and energy filling your body.
- As you exhale, visualize the moon waning, letting go of anything you want to release.
- Repeat as many times as you like.
13. Do a self-love ritual.
There's never a bad time to do a self-love ritual, but the night of the full moon is a particularly great one, according to Herstik. This can look like virtually anything that makes yourself feel loved, but here's an idea from Herstik to get you started:
- Begin the ritual by doing something to drop into your body, whether stretching, breathwork, or even a full moon bath.
- Then, choose a cleansing water of your choice (moon water, rose water, Florida water, etc.) and sit in front of a mirror.
- Wipe the mirror down with your water while holding the intention to clear away any and all illusions stopping you from fully loving yourself, letting yourself be loved, and aligning with love.
- Sit in front of the mirror and gaze softly at yourself. You can also do some breathwork here, or repeat a mantra of your choice—anything that allows you to connect to your heart.
- Close out the ritual by thanking yourself, the moon, and the universe for holding you in self-love.
The bottom line.
While full moons can be an emotional and intense time, when we understand how to work with them, we're able to live in tune with their rhythms and harness their power. This fun ritual list can help you get started.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.