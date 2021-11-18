13 Rituals To Help You Make The Most Of Every Full Moon Night

According to mbg's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, full moons are a time of culmination and fruition, while new moons are all about setting intentions to build up to the full moon. Once the moon reaches its peak, all that energy has built up over two weeks since the new moon, manifesting as a full moon.

"When the moon is completely full, it's a spiritual and energetic pinnacle of whatever you started when the sun and the moon united at the new moon," the twins explain.

By doing rituals on or around the full moon, you're both amplifying the effects of your rituals through the moon's energy, as well as working with the natural rhythms of the lunar cycle.