The full moon has captured our imagination through the ages. Poets wax lyrical, tides swell, cults are dedicated to luscious lunar goddesses, and social media newsfeeds increasingly run hot with beautiful moon shots each month.

But if you feel out of control of your mood—or even a little crazy—right around the full moon, you’re not alone.

Research suggests that this lunar culmination can have noticeable effect on sleep patterns. Anecdotally speaking, as a spiritual coach I have found that hundreds more women seek my guidance at the full moon phase than at other times of the month.

If you're hyper-sensitive at the full moon, you can make some easy mindset adjustments to get off the lunar roller coaster and steady out your emotions during this time.