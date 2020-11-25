How (And Why) To Make Moon Water & 5 Ways To Use It

How To Bottle Up Potent Lunar Energy By Making Your Own Moon Water
Full moons are intense times of culmination. Moon water is a tool that can amplify that energy even more: It's simply water that has had time to sit under the light of the full moon and soak up some of its power. Here's your beginner's guide to brewing it and use it during the next full moon.
The lore of moon water.
Human's appreciation for the moon is certainly nothing new, but the exact origins of moon water are unclear. From what we can tell, the practice of making moon water has origins in witchcraft and has been around since at least the 1800's.
When to make moon water.
If you're at all into the moon, or simply want to amplify your next ritual, moon water is a great addition. And according to Imani Quinn and Ellen Bowles, co-founders of The Woke Mystix, moon water can technically be made during any moon phase. It's just considered most potent during the full moon.
There is one time you don't want to make moon water, though, and that's during a lunar eclipse. Eclipses are dark and can reveal our shadows, making them a time to release, not harness.
How to make moon water.
Moon water can be incredibly refreshing, energetically speaking and it's "a powerful cleansing tool for the body and home," Quinn and Bowles add. Here's how to make it.
1. Choose your container & fill it with water.
Find a glass jar to fill with water, preferably fresh rainwater. If you have a specific intention or goal in mind that you are looking to manifest with the moon, you could also have some fun and choose a container that matches your intention. If you plan to drink your moon water, make sure the water you use is safe to drink. You can opt to leave your jar uncovered if you wish but using a lid or cover will keep the water clean. (The moon can still reach it!)
2. Find a place with direct moonlight.
Next, Quinn and Bowles explain, place your jar of water on the patio, windowsill, or anywhere it will be exposed to the moonlight.
3. Say an affirmation or prayer.
Take a moment to think about what you want to use this moon water for. "Say an affirmation or prayer over the jar to set an intention for your full moon ritual," Quinn and Bowles say. It's also a good idea to look into the zodiac sign the full moon is in when setting intentions, in order to work with the energies of the current cycle, they add.
"For example, if you have intentions around love, choose a Taurus or Libra full moon to give your manifestation an extra boost."
4. Incorporate some crystals.
For extra amplification, you can place your favorite crystals on top of your jar to charge the water and give it an extra boost, Quinn and Bowles note: "Selenite, clear quartz, and moonstone are all great options for clearing energy and harnessing intuition."
5. Leave overnight.
Once everything's in place and your intention is set, simply leave the jar overnight in the moonlight and in the morning it'll be ready for however you want to use it! Simple as that.
How to use moon water.
"Moon water is versatile and a magical way to alchemize energy," Quinn and Bowles say—and there's no shortage of ways to use it. Here are some favorites:
- For cleaning your home: Add some moon water to your cleaning solutions to give your home and altar spaces a deep energetic clearing.
- For watering plants: "Plants also enjoy being spritzed with a bit of moon water to revitalize their energy," Quinn and Bowles say.
- In a full moon bath: Taking a full moon bath is a great way to connect to lunar energy. Add your moon water to your bath to connect to it even more.
- In your tea: To realign from the inside out with the moon's energy, you can boil your moon water for your next cup of tea.
- To cleanse crystals: The full moon is great for recharging and cleansing your crystals, as is moon water. Just be careful, as certain crystals don't do well with water. Some safe bets are varieties of quartz, amethyst, agate, moonstone, and citrine.
However you choose to use your moon water, it all comes back to intention. There's no denying the the moon carries heightened energy—and we might as well use it to our advantage!
