How (And Why) To Make Moon Water & 5 Ways To Use It

If you're at all into the moon, or simply want to amplify your next ritual, moon water is a great addition. And according to Imani Quinn and Ellen Bowles, co-founders of The Woke Mystix, moon water can technically be made during any moon phase. It's just considered most potent during the full moon.

There is one time you don't want to make moon water, though, and that's during a lunar eclipse. Eclipses are dark and can reveal our shadows, making them a time to release, not harness.