Cleaning and charging any new-to-you crystals is very important since, depending on where you purchased your stones, several people could have touched them before you and left their energy—good or bad—all over them.

In fact, consider cleansing your gemstones any time somebody else has been touching them to clear their energetic fingerprint. If you ever find an old crystal that's been hidden away and forgotten for a while, that's a good opportunity for a quick cleanse as well.

Here are a few strategies for clearing your crystal companion. They are all effective, so go with the method that most appeals to you: