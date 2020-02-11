As a meditation teacher, one question that I get often is, "What can I do to protect myself from toxic people and their energy?" Of course, there are many layers to this one, but crystals are one accessible and beautiful tool that I always like to suggest.

While there are plenty of crystal skeptics out there, I'm someone who believes in these relics of the earth that have been used for centuries. (Fun fact: Roman warriors carried hematite in battle for physical protection, and ancient royal tombs are layered with lapis lazuli for protection in the afterlife.) While they won't do all the work for you, crystals can help remind you or your intentions to stay positive. Here are six of my favorite crystals to call on for protection from unwanted energies: