Crystals may not be a calm cure-for-all, but if used with intention, attention, and consistency, they can be a transformational addition to your spiritual health routine. Listen to your intuition, and then track your progress in order to harness greater awareness for you and your unique energy. The reality is you can program any of your favorite crystals to be calming. We're the ones recalibrating our own energy, acting as our own healer. The stone is simply there to support us in the process.