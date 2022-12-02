It wouldn't be a crystal roundup with mention of clear quartz, which is revered for all its properties and benefits. Indeed, many of those properties are great for manifesting, according to Leavy, who tells mbg that it can energize and boost whatever it is we're doing. "Clear quartz can be a great crystal to amplify any work you're doing, whether that's working on yourself or doing community work or anything like that—and it's a great crystal for clarity," she adds.