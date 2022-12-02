The 15 Best Crystals For Manifesting, According To Crystal Experts
Whether you're looking to manifest love, abundance, or inner peace, there are a ton of crystals that can support you. The key is understanding what each crystal is best suited for, and further, how to work with it on your spiritual journey.
Here are the 15 best crystals for manifesting, plus how to use them, according to spirituality experts.
Citrine
Citrine is a crystal of light, happiness, and presence, according to crystal expert Heather Askinosie. "A wonderful manifestation stone, citrine encourages us to dream big, maintain a positive state of mind, and walk through life with gratitude," Askinosie previously wrote for mbg, adding, "Holding one serves as a friendly reminder to be really mindful and appreciate the world as it is right now."
Rose quartz
According to Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, crystals for strong community support are excellent for manifesting, including rose quartz. And as Askinosie previously wrote for mbg, rose quartz is a healing stone of unconditional love, and is excellent for manifesting love. "Use this chakra stone with the intention to nurture and support you on your journey to find self-love, and see what happens," she adds.
Rhodochrosite
Like rose quartz, rhodochrosite is another pink crystal that's excellent for manifesting love and community support. According to Leavy, rhodochrosite is one stone that's great for connecting with others, as well as finding more compassion and empathy. So if those are things you're looking to manifest, rhodochrosite would be a great stone to reach for.
Black tourmaline
Sometimes when we're manifesting, what we really need is protection and grounding. Leavy tells mbg that one good crystal for this is black tourmaline. This stone can help "keep you grounded and rooted in reality, and also rooted in like, our vision and what it is that we're trying to work toward," she explains.
And as Askinosie adds, "Black tourmaline acts like an energy bodyguard, and its deep black color can help repel any negative energy before it has a chance to enter your life."
Aventurine
According to Askinosie, aventurine can help you overcome feelings of self-doubt and feel more optimistic. "It's thought to open the energy of the heart," she explains, adding, "The next time you're feeling anger and frustration bubble up in your chest, take a few deep breaths with aventurine in your hand to calm down." After all, it'll be difficult to manifest what you want if you're feeling angry or doubting yourself!
Petrified wood
Petrified wood may be a lesser known stone, but according to Leavy, it works similarly to black tourmaline in that its protective and grounding. If you're running up against roadblocks in your manifestations because you're struggling to say rooted and grounded, consider adding some petrified wood to your collection.
Bloodstone
Lacking inspiration for your manifestations? In that case, according to Askinosie, bloodstone is a powerful energizer and having some around can help you stay motivated as you work toward your goals. "If you've hit a personal or professional roadblock and need to get back on track, this is the gemstone for you. Place it on your workspace or at-home altar to increase your drive and sense of enthusiasm," she adds.
Smoky quartz
Smoky quartz is a quartz variety that can offer protection and grounding, much like petrified wood and black tourmaline, Leavy tells mbg. Plus, it can help you ward off negative energy that's holding you and your manifestations back, Askinosie explains.
"Meditating while holding this crystal in your hand can help you identify and let go of stale, sticky patterns and beliefs that are holding you back," she says, adding, "Energetically speaking, removing this old energy can help clear space for new and more positive energy to flutter in."
Rainbow fluorite
Part of manifesting involves remaining true to your vision and not being swayed or influenced by society or external pressures, according to Leavy. As such, she says, rainbow fluorite (as well as blue fluorite) is a great crystal for holding that clarity and staying true to yourself.
Shungite
Shungite is the ultimate grounding stone, and according to Askinosie, it can help quiet your mind and bring you back down to Earth as you work towards your goals. And as Leavy previously told mbg, "Shungite encourages you to learn more, to do more, and to push onward toward the next spiritual breakthrough," adding, "It's also associated with great cosmic mysteries and is said to bring light during times of darkness or uncertainty."
Tiger's eye
Feeling like you're losing clarity on your path? Leavy recommends golden and/or blue tiger's eye to help you stay clear on your vision. And according to energy artist Kalisa Augustine, tiger's eye also brings a protective field to you and your energy and aids the law of attraction. She previously recommended using it as a grounding tool, adding that it's an allover good-luck stone that has traditionally been associated with money—which is good news if you're looking to manifest financial abundance.
Clear quartz
It wouldn't be a crystal roundup with mention of clear quartz, which is revered for all its properties and benefits. Indeed, many of those properties are great for manifesting, according to Leavy, who tells mbg that it can energize and boost whatever it is we're doing. "Clear quartz can be a great crystal to amplify any work you're doing, whether that's working on yourself or doing community work or anything like that—and it's a great crystal for clarity," she adds.
Carnelian
If you're looking to manifest a creative project of some sort, Askinosie highly recommends carnelian. This stone of positivity can be used to remove blocks that leave us feeling burnt out, uninspired, and stuck, she explains, adding that simply looking at its vibrant orange color "stimulates passion, motivation, confidence, and joy." She recommends placing a piece of carnelian on top of your vision board, allowing it to supercharge your intention—and give you the energy and confidence to go after your goal.
Green jade
Whether you're looking to attract love or financial abundance, green jade has a long history of use throughout Chinese history to attract both wealth and harmony. As Augustine previously told mbg, "Jade actually does a lot metaphysically and for the nervous system, but it is especially interesting for attracting dough because it helps you keep calm in the middle of the storm."
And as spiritual author Emma Mildon previously wrote for mbg, "If you're ready to put your heart back on the dating market and continue the quest to find your significant other, you might need some green jade."
Moonstone
And last but not least, we have moonstone, which is known for its connection to the heart chakra, as well as intuition and good luck—all things to connect with when manifesting! As Leavy previously explained to mbg, "Moonstone encourages you to experience the freedom that's found through giving in to your wild side and following your passions."
How to use crystals for manifesting:
It's important to mention here that simply adding a crystal to your collection isn't going to magically make your wishes come true. And as Leavy tells mbg, she actually finds the modern interest in crystals and manifesting slightly problematic.
"A lot of nuance is lost when it comes to talking about manifestation, and it's become this very surface level conversation about getting stuff or having your life like look or be or feel a certain way," she tells mbg, adding that true manifestation involves realizing that wanting something or asking for something alone can't necessarily create it—and neither can just working with a crystal.
"The way that we're best able to manifest things in our lives is working in communities lifting each other up," she notes.
But in terms of using crystals to help aid in your manifestations, she says, think of it as a supportive, complementary practice to help keep you in alignment with your vision. "It's about supporting us to be more in alignment with our vision for ourselves and our vision for our lives," she explains.
And some of the best ways to do that, according to her, include making a crystal grid in a communal space, whether in your home, office, or elsewhere.
Wearing your crystal as jewelry, especially somewhere you'll see it frequently such as with rings or bracelets, can also serve as a helpful reminder to keep you on track. "If you can't find that crystal and jewelry, even just carrying a piece in your pocket as like a touchstone can be a really good reminder as well," she adds.
You can also simply pair the appropriate crystal with other manifestation techniques, such as vision boarding, journaling, or visualization meditations.
Be sure to check out our complete guide to manifesting for more inspiration.
The takeaway.
Crystals are not a magic solution to attracting anything and everything you want in your life. Making big changes and manifesting your desires takes consistent effort and a clear vision. That said, certain crystals for specific things you're working toward can serve as a helpful reminder, and support you on your journey.
