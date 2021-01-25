I'm a spiritual gal, and I've tried and tested dozens of high-vibe stones in my search for true love. I've used them to heal from breakup turmoil (note to self: Crystals do not make great cuddlers), and to give my heart the push it needed to forge new connections.

Here are the top crystals I've leaned on through my search for a soulmate. Working with crystals is a beautiful way to infuse your life with more intention. Keep these stones on your bedside table, hold them during meditations, or wear them as a necklace as a reminder of your intention to cultivate a loving life.

Note: While any crystal can be a soulmate stone when programmed with the right intention, these four types are traditionally associated with love and romance.