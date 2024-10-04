Advertisement
The Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Run Away To The Countryside
All 12 zodiac signs have their unique preferences, and that includes where they'll want to settle down. The more extroverted and gregarious signs, for instance, have no problem with the hustle and bustle of city life.
And the more introverted, nature-loving signs, meanwhile, are more likely to run away to the woods and never come back, leaving society behind.
Of course, it's never a guarantee that someone is going to move out to the country just because they're a certain sign—or that the other signs wouldn't want to either, but these three are definitely the most likely to follow their homesteading dreams.
And P.S.: This would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign:
Taurus
Coming in first as the most likely to move out to the countryside is Taurus. This grounded yet stubborn earth sign is not only a big nature lover, but they tend to prefer life at a slower pace. At their best, Tauruses prefer the simple pleasures of their home, good food, and cozy vibes. At their worst, they can be lazy—but hey, that makes them a good fit for slow country living too.
They can kick back on their porch overlooking their sprawling yard and take in the beauty of the natural world, all without the pressure to achieve or stay busy. And with their Taurean green thumbs, don't be surprised if these folks grow a flourishing garden full of vegetables, herbs, and flowers or even start raising farm animals!
They're absolutely the homesteaders of the zodiac, and they will likely thrive when they finally decide to leave city life behind.
Cancer
The next sign most likely to run away from the city and move out to the country is Cancer. Like Taurus, Cancer is also something of a homebody, and they're also especially sensitive to their environments and the people around them.
As such, big city life can be way too overwhelming for Cancer, plus they'd rather stay home anyway, making all the options and benefits of living in a city somewhat moot. But out in the country, Cancer has all the space they need to recharge and recover from the stresses of being so empathic.
Bonus points if they can carve out their own spot on or near a natural body of water, whether it's an ocean, pond, or flowing creek. As a water sign, Cancers always do best when they can connect to the soothing, healing qualities of their element, and with their high sensitivity, they need as much soothing from the natural world as they can get.
Virgo
Coming in as the third most likely sign to move out to the country is none other than Virgo. Like Taurus, Virgo is an earth sign, but they have different reasons for wanting to get away than Taurus. Namely, Virgo is associated with the Hermit tarot card (hello, solitude!) and is also a sign of purity and devotion.
For them, moving out to the country may be the only way to escape from the frustrations of living around so many people. Virgo is particular, after all, and they'd rather focus on their priorities away from distractions.
Of course, these earth signs do also appreciate the natural world, so that's just an additional perk to getting away from everyone. Associated with the harvest, Virgos would also love to be self-sufficient through homesteading.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that these signs are guaranteed to move out to the country and leave the city behind—just that they're the most likely to. When we think about the archetypal energy of each zodiac sign, all three would be perfectly content with a place to call their own far from the big city.
