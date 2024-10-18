Advertisement
Everything You Need To Know About Pisces Rising—From Compatibility To Career & More
You may know your sun sign in astrology, and maybe even your moon sign—but your rising sign can clue you in to how you show up in the world and how other people perceive you.
In the case of Pisces risings, these dreamy and sensitive folks are some of the most psychic people you'll ever meet. If you or someone you know is a Pisces rising, here's what to keep in mind.
What is a rising sign, again?
As a refresher, your rising sign, also known as your "ascendant," is the zodiac sign that was rising over the eastern horizon the moment you were born.
Where your sun sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the astrological year (i.e., people are born during Libra season or Taurus season), your rising sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the time of day. (The sun spends about two hours traveling through each sign every day.)
Your rising sign reveals how you interact with the world, from your appearance to your attitude to the first impressions you make on others. For example, a Leo sun with a Pisces rising will likely exhibit Pisces-like traits you wouldn't expect from typical Leo energy, or will even physically look more like a Pisces.
Your rising sign also determines where your first house of identity falls in your chart (your ascendant is always your first house), which sets the stage for the rest of the houses in your chart.
As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "The zodiac wheel begins with the first house, which represents where the sun was rising over the eastern horizon at your moment of birth and governs the self, the identity, and your first impression. The houses then move counterclockwise around the zodiacal wheel and ripple out to broader themes of family/home life, society, and beyond."
Pisces rising basics
Pisces is the 12th and final sign of the astrological year, and ruled by Neptune, the planet of illusions, dreams, and spirituality. For folks who have this rising sign, they outwardly embody these qualities, with an almost dreamlike presence.
As aforementioned, your rising sign can even influence your appearance, and Pisces risings often have round eyes with long lashes that reveal the depths of their soul. They tend to appear graceful, soft, and even whimsical, with an ethereal way of carrying themselves.
With their strong connection to Neptune, Pisces risings are sensitive and empathetic. Neptune is associated with the dissolution of boundaries—and Pisces happens to be the only water sign without armor. While the other water signs, Scorpio and Cancer, share in their emotional sensitivity, the scorpion and crab have outer shells. The fishes do not.
As such, Pisces risings may struggle with boundaries and protecting their peace. Being such empathetic people, they often romanticize or project fantasies onto an otherwise unsatisfactory reality.
But while they can be a bit naive (or even delusional), Pisces is a mutable sign. Pisces risings may find they're adaptable, approaching life with a "go-with-the-flow" attitude that keeps them ever-ready for the next thing. They're typically open-minded and forward-thinking people, sometimes associated with the wisdom (and let's admit it, kookiness) of old age.
Pisces rising key traits
- Empathetic
- Gentle
- Naive
- Non-judgmental
- Open-minded
- Daydreamer
- Idealistic
- Romantic
- Spiritual
- Intuitive
- Considerate
- Creative
Pisces rising celebrities
- Whitney Houston
- Andrew Garfield
- Alicia Keys
- George Clooney
- Michael Jackson
- Billie Eilish
- Deepak Chopra
- Kourtney Kardashian
- Ryan Gosling
- Zayn Malik
- Demi Moore
- Bruno Mars
- Jimmy Fallon
- Ringo Starr
- Jenna Ortega
- Johnny Cash
Pisces rising compatibility
When it comes to astrological compatibility, comparing both people's entire charts (aka "synastry" or relationship astrology) is necessary to get the full picture.
But in general, Pisces risings will likely get along with some signs better than others. For instance, the other water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, or another Pisces) will always understand Pisces risings' deep emotions, and vice versa. Of course, in this case, too much watery emotion can still be too much!
Pisces risings may also be attracted to the grounding and structure that the earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) provide. In fact, Virgo is Pisces astrological opposite, which some say makes them astrological soulmates.
Indeed, Virgo does generally rule a Pisces rising's seventh house of longterm partnership, so the qualities Virgo embodies—like practicality, organization, and intellectualism—are the perfect balance for Pisces.
In terms of the air and fire signs, we're not saying they don't have a chance with Pisces, just that the astrological compatibility may not be as flowing or quick to flourish. Pisces might find the air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) too aloof and fickle, for instance, while the fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) might seem too brash or impulsive.
Pisces rising in love & relationships
In terms of Pisces risings in relationships, astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, they do need to watch out for that telltale' susceptibility to illusions and fantasy that Piscean folks are known for.
"They're a water sign, and they're a mutable sign, so that can make them very impressionable in love. They can kind of take on the personality of the person they're dating, especially if the person they're dating has a stronger personality," Quinn explains.
Nevertheless, Pisces risings are generally very romantic, intuitive, and thoughtful partners. "They're going to idealize romance, which means they're going to want to do acts of romance that are really sweet," Quinn says.
These are people who will wear their heart on their sleeve, according to Quinn, which can be a great thing because they're not afraid to give love their all—but it can also lead to codependence.
In love, Pisces risings need to watch out for maintaining boundaries and healthy independence while also not mistaking fantasy for reality.
Pisces rising at work
While the midheaven (or 10th house) of your birth chart typically relates more to your career path in life, your rising sign can still influence the kinds of careers you might be well suited for or attracted to.
For Pisces risings, they want to put their caring and creative strengths to use. As the AstroTwins previously told mindbodygreen, these folks "really know how to work with the energy of difficult, charged emotions that can come up in relationships or a group setting."
That said, these are your healers and your caregivers, but also your artists and creative types. They might even thrive in a career that requires some sort of intuitive or psychic strength. As astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D. notes, "Water sun signs, water rising signs, and water moon signs create sensitive and intuitive humans," adding that Pisces is the most classically psychic sign and "more Pisces placements means more classically psychic."
Other well-suited careers for Pisces rising:
- Artist
- Musician/singer
- Graphic designer
- Therapist
- Nurse
- Spiritual coach
- Ministry
- Doula (birth or end-of-life)
- Filmmaker
- Photographer
- Writer
- Medium
The takeaway
If you've never related to your sun sign and just discovered you're a Pisces rising, now you might know why! For these intuitive and caring bunch, dreaming is a way of life. As long as they don't get their heads stuck in the clouds too long, they're a source of wisdom and compassion for the rest of us.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel