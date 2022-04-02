The mysterious eighth house (which is ruled by Scorpio) relates to things like death, rebirth, and transformation—so, fittingly, placements in this house can be significant when it comes to intuition. Nicholas tells mbg that if someone's sun, moon, or ruler of their ascendant is in the eighth house, she'll ask them if they have a sensitivity to the spirit realm.

People with significant eighth house placements also may, according to Nicholas, have an ability to help with the death and dying process, have had a near-death experience, or tend to know things about the afterlife without being able to explain them.

Budd echoes this, adding that the sun or moon in the fourth or twelfth house is also indicative of strong intuition. "These are the water sign houses—Pisces the twelfth, Cancer the fourth, and Scorpio the eighth," she adds.