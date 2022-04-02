 Skip to content

Spirituality
Sarah Regan
Person meditating

Image by JIMENA ROQUERO / Stocksy

April 2, 2022 — 0:05 AM

Intuition exists in all of us, but according to astrologers, there are certain birth chart placements that often indicate someone may be highly intuitive—and even a little psychic. Here are the places to look in your own chart to determine if you have some psychic abilities.

Your water placements:

If you know even a little about astrology, you've likely heard that water signs are known to be the most intuitive among us. And according to astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D., significant water placements do, indeed, lend themselves to psychic abilities.

"All water signs are highly intuitive. Water sun signs, water rising signs, and water moon signs create sensitive and intuitive humans," Budd tells mbg, adding that Pisces is the most classically psychic sign. "More Pisces placements means more classically psychic," she says.

Your Neptune placement:

Neptune is the planet of spirituality, dreams, and intuition, and according to astrologer Chani Nicholas, when the sun, moon, or rising sign are in a close aspect to Neptune, "you can definitely have an extra sensitivity to life," and, "sometimes this temperament helps us commune with other realms."

Budd adds that when Neptune is in trine to the moon on your chart (120 degrees apart), this can also make for psychic or intuitive energy, regardless of the sign Neptune is in.

Your moon placement:

The moon is closely related to intuition and psychic abilities, and some moon placements are particularly strong. Budd explains that prominent locations such as the moon next to the sun or nodes, for example, make for a very intuitive person, regardless of the moon's sign.

"There is a strong emotional attunement and empathy with others when the moon is in a prominent location, especially for Pisces and Cancer moons—but really it's true for all prominent moons," she notes.

Your 8th house placement:

The mysterious eighth house (which is ruled by Scorpio) relates to things like death, rebirth, and transformation—so, fittingly, placements in this house can be significant when it comes to intuition. Nicholas tells mbg that if someone's sun, moon, or ruler of their ascendant is in the eighth house, she'll ask them if they have a sensitivity to the spirit realm.

People with significant eighth house placements also may, according to Nicholas, have an ability to help with the death and dying process, have had a near-death experience, or tend to know things about the afterlife without being able to explain them.

Budd echoes this, adding that the sun or moon in the fourth or twelfth house is also indicative of strong intuition. "These are the water sign houses—Pisces the twelfth, Cancer the fourth, and Scorpio the eighth," she adds.

Your 3rd and 9th house placement:

And lastly, Nicholas says the ninth house can also relate to psychic or intuitive abilities, being the house that deals in part with spiritual experiences. Significant placements here (i.e. the sun, moon, or rising sign, or simply many placements in this house) can make one highly attuned, she says, adding that the third house, directly across from the ninth, deals with divination and communications of all kinds, "so significant placements here can also point to those abilities."

The bottom line.

Astrology is highly nuanced, and every chart is unique. Having these placements doesn't guarantee you're psychic—and not having them certainly doesn't mean you're not. But if you've ever felt like you might be more intuitive than you realize, and you have a few of these placements, you may just be on to something.

