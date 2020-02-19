An 8-Step Guide To Tapping Into Your Spiritual Side Today

I started to feel a desire to connect with something greater than myself. But I felt lost—like I didn't have the language for what I was seeking. I was shy and fumbling in my search for what I now recognize as a spiritual practice. It took me a while to gather a collection of truths, observances, and touchstones that unswervingly led me back to peace and encouraged me to live with an open heart. Here are eight simple steps that helped me gradually build my own spiritual practice over time. I hope they can do the same for you.