An 8-Step Guide To Tapping Into Your Spiritual Side Today

I grew up in a secular household, and it wasn't until my early 20s, when I started working as a nurse in hospice care, that I began to question what I believed. Watching my dying patients interact with their families forced me to consider life from a different angle and wonder things like, If the body is just a shell, what happens to that spark of life after we die? Where does that energy go? How are we all connected?

I started to feel a desire to connect with something greater than myself. But I felt lost—like I didn't have the language for what I was seeking. I was shy and fumbling in my search for what I now recognize as a spiritual practice. It took me a while to gather a collection of truths, observances, and touchstones that unswervingly led me back to peace and encouraged me to live with an open heart. Here are eight simple steps that helped me gradually build my own spiritual practice over time. I hope they can do the same for you.