8 Ways To Use Crystals In Your Everyday Routine

One of the simplest ways to connect with crystals is through meditation. Start by holding your crystal in one or both hands as you close your eyes and focus on your breath. You may feel your body sinking deeper into the earth, creating a grounding effect. You may feel a lightness surround you. Or you may not feel anything right away. Sometimes certain crystals don't resonate, and other times they make the hairs on your skin stand up. Each crystal will feel different, so be patient and keep experimenting.