8 Ways To Use Crystals In Your Everyday Routine

Putting crystals on your body has a completely different effect than simply holding them. If you're working on healing a specific chakra, pick a stone that corresponds to that chakra (find out what those are here) and place it where that chakra lives in the body. This serves to stir the energy around that chakra and bring up the emotions that you need to heal.

To start, use smoky quartz to tend to your root chakra, or place an aventurine over your heart to open your heart chakra to giving and receiving love. You can place a clear quartz crystal above your head to open your crown chakra for enlightenment and guidance. Keeping a stone over your third-eye chakra during this process can help you enter a deeper state of meditation.