Spirituality
8 Ways To Use Crystals In Your Everyday Routine

Heather Askinosie
Heather Askinosie is an author and leading influencer on the power of crystals.
Woman's Hand Holding Crystals

Image by Kara Riley / Stocksy

Last updated on January 31, 2020

Today, more people than ever before are open to using crystals. And for good reason! These gems are infused with thousands—sometimes millions—of years of the Earth's history, granting them a healing energy that can help boost any mindful practice. But just like with any diet or exercise routine, a crystal practice that works for one person won't necessarily work for the next. Thankfully, there are countless ways to work with these amazing stones every day. Here are eight to get started with:

1. Hold a crystal during meditation.

One of the simplest ways to connect with crystals is through meditation. Start by holding your crystal in one or both hands as you close your eyes and focus on your breath. You may feel your body sinking deeper into the earth, creating a grounding effect. You may feel a lightness surround you. Or you may not feel anything right away. Sometimes certain crystals don't resonate, and other times they make the hairs on your skin stand up. Each crystal will feel different, so be patient and keep experimenting.

2. Create a crystal grid.

Arranging a group of crystals into a sacred geometrical grid is thought to help magnify their power. Here's a step-by-step guide to setting up your grid (it's easier than you might think!). If you're new to crystal grids, I recommend using grid cloths as a guide, as the patterns can be complicated.

3. Add crystals to your altar.

Adding crystals to your at-home altar will give it a beautiful boost of earth energy. A crystal point with one sharp edge can also help magnify the intentions you set in your space. Simply placing some of them on top of a piece of paper with your intention written on it could be a force of good luck.

4. Carry a crystal with you throughout your day.

The more contact you have with a crystal, the more aware you'll be of its energy. I recommend carrying a crystal with you in your pocket or purse and pulling it out whenever you need to center yourself or bring your attention back to the intention you're working toward.

5. Place crystals on your body.

Putting crystals on your body has a completely different effect than simply holding them. If you're working on healing a specific chakra, pick a stone that corresponds to that chakra (find out what those are here) and place it where that chakra lives in the body. This serves to stir the energy around that chakra and bring up the emotions that you need to heal.

To start, use smoky quartz to tend to your root chakra, or place an aventurine over your heart to open your heart chakra to giving and receiving love. You can place a clear quartz crystal above your head to open your crown chakra for enlightenment and guidance. Keeping a stone over your third-eye chakra during this process can help you enter a deeper state of meditation.

6. Use crystals during your yoga practice.

Keeping crystals on your yoga mat helps create a tranquil space for you to practice. You can even place crystals on your body during savasana to encourage a deeper state of meditation.

7. Bring positive energy to your décor.

Crystals have long been a crucial component of yoga and meditation studios, but recently they've popped up in several home décor magazines too. And for good reason! Larger crystals, though pricey, make for jaw-dropping statement pieces that work to shift the energy of a space. If you're not willing to shell out for a larger stone, clusters of small crystals can also bring a sense of ease to every room in your home.

8. Incorporate crystals into your self-care routine.

Crystals can infuse many self-care routines with their properties. For a DIY spa treatment, bring your (clean!) crystals into the bath with you or let them soak in the water you use to wash your face.

