This Crystal Grid Is The Key To Unlocking Your Inner Badass
If you have some serious manifesting to do and are looking to lock in an intention, it's definitely worth exploring the magical world of crystal grids. By combining your goal with the spiritual power of sacred geometry and crystals, you can turn the energy behind your ambitions up a notch.
Crystal grids can also be framed to make high-vibe gifts that are perfect for a baby's nursery, a study space, or even the workplace. Whether your intention is focused on abundance and success, living your true purpose, finding peace and serenity, or maintaining protection and safety, there is a grid to serve you. Here's a crash course on how to make your own.
Step 1: Choose an intention.
Intentions lie at the heart of any crystal grid. Write yours on a piece of paper, fold it up, and set it in the center of your display. Or, you can simply keep your intention in your thoughts as you craft your grid.
Step 2: Pick your crystals.
Crystals hold a unique frequency that can imbue any space, person, or, in the case of crystal grids, intention, with a particular energy. Take some time to learn more about crystals that align and support your intention. Or, tap into your intuition and just go with the crystals that appeal to you.
Crystals to support abundance include:
- Citrine
- Amber
- Jade
- Green aventurine
For love or romance, choose crystals such as:
- Rose quartz
- Emerald
- Clear quartz
For peace and serenity, go with:
- Clear quartz
- Amethyst
- Moonstone
- Malachite
For truth, purpose, and honest expression, pick crystals like:
- Blue kyanite
- Clear quartz
- Emerald
- Obsidian
Step 3: Decide on a sacred geometry.
Different sacred geometry grids hold different meanings, but most showcase the same themes you'll see in altars, temples, spiritual art, and spiritual architecture. Choose a shape that resonates with you, whether it's a spiral, infinity loop, the seed of life, a medicine wheel, a circle, or even a labyrinth. You can either print out your shape, take the time to draw it out, or buy a cloth with the shape printed on it.
Step 4: Get creating!
Once your intention is set, begin placing your chosen crystals down on the grid. Start from the outside of the shape and work your way in, keeping your intention in mind as you mindfully lay your crystals down. Once you have placed your last crystal—known as the master crystal—in the center of the grid, you are ready to connect and activate it. Use a clear quartz to connect the dots, starting from the outside and working your way in, passing over every crystal on the way. If you want to save your crystal grid, draw your shape onto a board and use wire to wrap around the crystal and through the board. A local framer can even frame it for you to ensure your intention stays safe, and no crystals are nudged out of place.
Intention set. Next stop, manifestation and bliss!