Make A Crystal Grid For Any & Every Intention With This 4-Step Guide
If you have some serious manifesting to do and are looking to lock in an intention, it's definitely worth exploring the sparkly world of crystal grids. By combining your goal with the spiritual power of sacred geometry and crystals, you can turn the energy behind it up a notch. Here's a crash course on how to make your own crystal grid in four easy steps—plus, a video to walk you through this fun process.
Step 1: Choose an intention.
Intentions lie at the heart of any crystal grid. Write yours on a piece of paper, fold it up, and set it in the center of your display. Or, you can simply keep your intention in your thoughts as you craft your grid.
Step 2: Pick your crystals.
Crystals hold a unique frequency that can imbue any space, person, or, in the case of crystal grids, intention, with a particular energy. Take some time to learn more about crystals that align and support your intention. Or, tap into your intuition and just go with the crystals that appeal to you.
Crystals to support abundance include:
- Citrine
- Amber
- Jade
- Green aventurine
For love or romance, choose crystals such as:
- Rose quartz
- Emerald
- Clear quartz
For peace and serenity, go with:
- Clear quartz
- Amethyst
- Moonstone
- Malachite
For truth, purpose, and honest expression, pick crystals like:
- Blue kyanite
- Clear quartz
- Emerald
- Obsidian
Step 3: Decide on a sacred geometry.
Different sacred geometry grids hold different meanings. Choose a shape that resonates with you, whether it's a spiral, infinity loop, the seed of life, a medicine wheel, a circle, or even a labyrinth. You can either print out your shape, take the time to draw it out, or buy a cloth with the shape printed on it.
Step 4: Get creating!
Once your intention is set, begin placing your chosen crystals down on the grid. Start from the outside of the shape and work your way in, keeping your intention in mind as you mindfully lay your crystals down.
Once you have placed your last crystal—known as the master crystal—in the center of the grid, you are ready to connect and activate your grid.
Use a clear quartz to metaphorically "connect the dots", starting from the outside and working your way in, passing over every crystal on the way.
Ready to make your grid? Follow along with this video:
How to store your grid.
If you want to save your crystal grid, you can draw your sacred geometry shape onto a board and use wire to wrap around the crystal and through the board. A local framer can even frame it for you to ensure your intention stays safe, and no crystals are nudged out of place. Framed grids make high-vibe gifts that are perfect for a baby's nursery, a study space, or even the workplace.
The bottom line.
Whether your intention is focused on abundance and success, living your true purpose, finding peace and serenity, or maintaining protection and safety, there is a crystal grid for you. And by following this 4-step routine, you can make it faster than you can say "amethyst."