mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

This Crystal Grid Is The Key To Unlocking Your Inner Badass

Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor By Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

If you have some serious manifesting to do and are looking to lock in an intention, it's definitely worth exploring the magical world of crystal grids. By combining your goal with the spiritual power of sacred geometry and crystals, you can turn the energy behind your ambitions up a notch.

Crystal grids can also be framed to make high-vibe gifts that are perfect for a baby's nursery, a study space, or even the workplace. Whether your intention is focused on abundance and success, living your true purpose, finding peace and serenity, or maintaining protection and safety, there is a grid to serve you. Here's a crash course on how to make your own.

Step 1: Choose an intention.

Intentions lie at the heart of any crystal grid. Write yours on a piece of paper, fold it up, and set it in the center of your display. Or, you can simply keep your intention in your thoughts as you craft your grid.

Article continues below

Step 2: Pick your crystals.

Crystals hold a unique frequency that can imbue any space, person, or, in the case of crystal grids, intention, with a particular energy. Take some time to learn more about crystals that align and support your intention. Or, tap into your intuition and just go with the crystals that appeal to you.

Crystals to support abundance include:

  • Citrine
  • Amber
  • Jade
  • Green aventurine
Article continues below

For love or romance, choose crystals such as:

  • Rose quartz
  • Emerald
  • Clear quartz

For peace and serenity, go with:

  • Clear quartz
  • Amethyst
  • Moonstone
  • Malachite
Article continues below

For truth, purpose, and honest expression, pick crystals like:

  • Blue kyanite
  • Clear quartz
  • Emerald
  • Obsidian

Step 3: Decide on a sacred geometry.

Different sacred geometry grids hold different meanings, but most showcase the same themes you'll see in altars, temples, spiritual art, and spiritual architecture. Choose a shape that resonates with you, whether it's a spiral, infinity loop, the seed of life, a medicine wheel, a circle, or even a labyrinth. You can either print out your shape, take the time to draw it out, or buy a cloth with the shape printed on it.

Article continues below

Step 4: Get creating!

Once your intention is set, begin placing your chosen crystals down on the grid. Start from the outside of the shape and work your way in, keeping your intention in mind as you mindfully lay your crystals down. Once you have placed your last crystal—known as the master crystal—in the center of the grid, you are ready to connect and activate it. Use a clear quartz to connect the dots, starting from the outside and working your way in, passing over every crystal on the way. If you want to save your crystal grid, draw your shape onto a board and use wire to wrap around the crystal and through the board. A local framer can even frame it for you to ensure your intention stays safe, and no crystals are nudged out of place.

Intention set. Next stop, manifestation and bliss!

Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn More About How Crystals Can Guide You Through Everyday Life?
Check out Crystals 101
Join spiritual junkie Emma Mildon on this journey of a lifetime to tap into the power of crystals for better energy and true love.
View the class
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$29.99

The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation

With Emma Mildon
The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/crystal-grid-how-to

Your article and new folder have been saved!