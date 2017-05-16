If you have some serious manifesting to do and are looking to lock in an intention, it's definitely worth exploring the magical world of crystal grids. By combining your goal with the spiritual power of sacred geometry and crystals, you can turn the energy behind your ambitions up a notch.

Crystal grids can also be framed to make high-vibe gifts that are perfect for a baby's nursery, a study space, or even the workplace. Whether your intention is focused on abundance and success, living your true purpose, finding peace and serenity, or maintaining protection and safety, there is a grid to serve you. Here's a crash course on how to make your own.