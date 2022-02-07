An Introduction To The Crown Chakra + How To Heal It

Yogi Cameron

Yogi Cameron left the world of high fashion to pursue the Yogic path in India, and has studied Ayurveda and Yoga since 2003. Today, he's based in L.A. and has helped thousands of people tap into their spiritual side through yoga, meditation, his books, and other practices.

Yogi Cameron became certified in Yoga at the Integral Yoga Institute in New York City as well as the Sri Satchidananda Ashram. He studied Ayurvedic Medicine at Arsha Vidya Peetam in South India and trained at the International Academy of Ayurveda in Pune, india. He’s been featured in ELLE magazine, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The London Times, and has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, E! Entertainment, and Martha, amongst others. He is also an expert on the hit show “Conversations with Maria Menounos” on SiriusXM.

