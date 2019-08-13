Disconnection Has Become An Epidemic But These 4 Exercises Could Help

Development of the crown chakra is most prominent from age 42 to 49. It takes time, experience, wisdom, and tremendous self-understanding to fully embody the interconnected nature of existence. While many of us have and will experience an opening of the seventh chakra, few people can sustain it long term. To live with an open crown chakra is to trust and accept all of the suffering and injustice in the world. For most of us, this is too much to bear, and we cannot begin to hold the wounds and suffering of all of humanity until we have worked through our own. This is why exploring the shadows and challenges of the lower six chakras is a necessary prerequisite to opening the crown.

Working through the lower chakras is best done sequentially, beginning at the root, where we learn to feel safe and secure while being authentic. The next step is the sacral chakra, home of the emotional body, where we discover how to feel our feelings without being overly driven by them. This is followed by the solar plexus, the epicenter of the mental body. Here we must confront the opinions, judgments, and beliefs that limit us until we cultivate true self-acceptance. Only then can we begin to share ourselves with the unconditional love and compassion of the heart. The heart chakra is the bridge between the lower and upper chakras, and once we have generated the self-love required to open it, we are ready to move into the higher frequencies of the upper chakras.

The throat chakra is a vehicle for expressing truth and turning thoughts into form (aka manifestation). The third-eye chakra sees through illusion, and when the emerging clarity is met with humility and the will to serve, the crown chakra opens up to a boundless sense of oneness and connection.