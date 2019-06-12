This Energetic Imbalance Could Be Making Your Gut Health Issues Worse

The unpleasant states we experience when the solar plexus is blocked are typically rooted early in our lives. The solar plexus chakra forms from age 14 to 21, and as it does, we develop an inner critic to protect ourselves. This critical voice becomes loudest when we are at our most vulnerable, on the brink of major growth and expansion. Any emotional wounding we experience as the sacral chakra forms can lay the foundation for even more self-critical thoughts and limiting beliefs about ourselves and our self-worth. Over time, these become long-standing thought patterns that shut down our ability to imagine what's possible.

For example, one of my clients lost a parent as a child. She carried the wound of abandonment into her teens when the solar plexus chakra was forming and developed the belief that her loved ones would always leave her. This blocked her from imagining any other possibility, so when she started dating again, she chose emotionally unavailable partners. As soon as she revealed a desire to become serious, her partners would leave, validating the belief that a long-term, loving partnership was not possible for her. She could not see how her belief about being left was unconsciously running the show and keeping her in a painful pattern.

We cannot create the lives we want when we do not believe we are worthy of them. I have successful clients with severe financial anxiety, yet they are not asking for salaries or fees that match their value. I have patients on antidepressants because they are settling for partners who don't treat them the way they want to feel, yet they stay in the relationship because the type of partner they want seems impossible to find.

When we form our perception of the world solely based on the things we know, we can become stuck. True, sustainable healing requires breaking through that fear and trusting that what is on the other side is beyond our imagination. When you are ready to move from good to great, you turn to the solar plexus chakra.