How To Keep Financial Stress From Turning Into Financial Anxiety

When McCoy meets with a client who has this kind of constant and convoluted reaction to money, the first thing she does is ask them to name what exactly it is they're worried about. Trying to put your concerns into words can help you start to get over them, she explains: "I think money anxiety is something that festers in your brain when it's left alone. It needs to be let out and talked about."

It matters less who you're talking to and more that you're talking. This is especially true if you're in a relationship since she says that money often drives a silent wedge between couples that can disappear once people get honest—no matter how uncomfortable the conversation might be.

Once you nail down the tangible "worst-case scenario" you are worried about, you can start to take baby steps to prevent it. If you're worried you won't be able to pay an unexpected bill, start a new routine of putting a certain amount of your paycheck every month into an emergency fund. If your bank account keeps disappearing before your eyes, take an hour to print out your bank statements and highlight the payments you could have lived without.

"A lot of anxiety is a sense of powerlessness and not having control. So even if your financial situation isn't perfect, if you have a plan, all of a sudden you have control over your financial situation and you'll feel happier," McCoy explains.

She's seen people have success with budgeting apps like Mint, but you should be careful with those if you're prone to anxiety since they can trigger you to compulsively check in. If you find yourself obsessively opening the money management app on your phone, consider getting rid of it and just checking in online on set days of the month.

By talking it out, creating a plan, and monitoring your inner dialogue around money, you can stop financial stress in its tracks and save yourself a lot of headaches.