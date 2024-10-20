Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Make For Great Musicians & Singers

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 20, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by kkgas / Stocksy
October 20, 2024

All 12 zodiac signs are unique, and that means they each have their own set of strengths, skills, and natural talents. Some are gifted researchers, for instance, while others are more suited for the arts. And in terms of musical talents, there are a few signs that stand out.

We're not guaranteeing the following three signs will be billboard-topping singers or musicians, or that the other signs won't be—just that these three are the most likely to wow the world with their tunes.

And P.S., if you're up to snuff on your birth chart knowledge, this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, or rising sign, or even one of these signs over their fifth or 10th house, which influence our creative expression and public image, respectively.

1.

Libra

Coming in first place as the most likely to be a musician is Libra. These charming and diplomatic folks might known as the peacekeepers of the zodiac, but they're also associated with harmony. And what's music without some literal harmony, after all?

Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure, Libra is closely connected to the arts and all things that please the senses. Nothing is more pleasurable than music, and it's the perfect outlet for Libra to flex their creative yet intellectual minds.

They're smart enough to understand the rules and theories that make for good music, for instance, while also being sweet and understanding enough to write music that touches people's hearts. They're also known to have pleasing speaking and singing voices, too.

But don't just take our word for it—here's a quick list of famous Libra musicians and singers:

  • Doja Cat
  • Gwen Stefani
  • John Lennon
  • Usher
  • John Mayer
  • Marina Diamandis
  • Tom Petty
  • Bruno Mars
  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Snoop Dogg
  • Julie Andrews
2.

Sagittarius

Up next we have Sagittarius, the bold and spontaneous Archer of the zodiac. And let's be honest; it takes a certain amount of boldness and bravery to put yourself out there by releasing new music!

But since this jovial sign is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, Sag has no problem putting their work out there for all to hear. And speaking of luck, they do tend to be lucky, too—so their music could definitely top the charts.

These are the artists that drop big hits, bops, and bangers. Their music is fun and fiery, and sure to get people dancing.

Seriously—you wouldn't believe how many big-name musical artists are Sagittariuses:

  • Taylor Swift
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Christina Aguilera
  • Jay-Z
  • Billie Eilish
  • Elvis Presley
  • Keith Richards
  • Britney Spears
  • Charlie Puth
  • Ozzy Ozbourne
  • Frank Sinatra
3.

Pisces

The third most likely zodiac sign to be a musician or singer is none other than sensitive and dreamy Pisces. These creative water signs are known for being emotional, and what better way to pour their emotions out than in song?

These are your artists who put out concept albums, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and probably write poetry on the side. They're soulful and whimsical, and their music likely captures their spirited nature.

Not to mention, with their extremely high sensitivity and intuition, which borders on psychic ability, they're especially adept at creating music that cuts right to the depths of your soul.

Take a look at all of these Piscean musicians and singers, for example:

  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Hozier
  • Justin Bieber
  • Chappell Roan
  • Rihanna
  • Johnny Cash
  • Kesha
  • Kurt Cobain
  • Jhené Aiko
  • Chris Martin
  • Jon Bon Jovi
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Erykah Badu

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying that Libra, Sag, and Pisces are always going to be show-stopping musicians—or that the other signs won't be—but those three come by their musical talents naturally. And even if they don't achieve fame with their tunes, they'll still enjoy writing and playing music as a hobby or creative outlet.

More On This Topic

