Jealousy can also sometimes be a sign that your needs or desires aren’t being met, according to California-based licensed marriage and family therapist Kaylin Zabienski, LMFT. “I teach my clients that jealousy is an indicator of something that is missing in your life…something that you deeply crave,” she says. “For example, if you are jealous that your partner spends too much time with their friends, maybe you don’t feel like you are getting enough attention or the connection that you want in your relationship.” Or if you’re jealous of someone’s fancy house or car, you may feel insecure about your financial means in some way.