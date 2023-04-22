Jealousy is often discussed in the context of romance, but you can be jealous of your friends, too. Research shows2 that friendship jealousy is a pretty common experience—and Danielle Bayard Jackson, a friendship coach and relationship expert at Bumble for Friends, says you shouldn’t shame yourself for it.

“Many of us think that feeling jealous makes us a bad friend, or perhaps that we weren’t a real friend at all if we’re having these feelings,” she tells mbg. “However, jealousy is a completely natural feeling to have, and denying or shutting down these feelings can preclude us from using the situation to grow for the better.”

Bayard Jackson also calls out the important difference between jealousy and envy. “All too often, these words are used interchangeably,” she says. “If you’re envious of your friend, you may find yourself wishing that you had what they have (i.e. they got a new house, announced a recent pregnancy, or were accepted at the school of your dreams). Jealousy, on the other hand, involves some kind of perceived ‘intruder’…you fear that the friendship you have will be threatened, taken away, or jeopardized by another person or situation.”

In a recent Bumble for Friends survey of U.S. adults, 77% of respondents said that friends are one of the main factors of a happy and healthy life. “If you find that you’re in an insecure or sensitive space in life and it’s making it hard for you to show up for your friends, this can have a direct impact on your overall capacity for happiness,” Bayard Jackson explains

So, here’s how to stop being jealous of your friends: