The Difference Between Envy & Jealousy — And Exactly What To Do About Each

According to happiness expert Gretchen Rubin, playing close attention to feelings of envy can be a helpful way to truly understand what you want out of life. "Negative emotions play a very important role in a happy life because they warn us that something needs to change," she writes. "When we envy someone, it’s a sign that that person has something that we wish we had for ourselves. And that’s useful to know. When I was considering switching from law to writing, I noticed that when I read in my college magazine about people who had great law careers, I felt a mild interest; when I read about people who had great writing careers, I felt sick with envy. That was an important clue."

Theodore adds that the best thing you can do with feelings of jealousy and envy is use them as motivation. "It's normal for people to feel both envy and jealousy from time to time," she says. "But use them as motivation. Seeing your friend land their dream job might be the push you need to start your own job search. Feeling threatened by a rock-star new co-worker might motivate you to look for more opportunities to stand out at work."