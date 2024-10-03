Advertisement
Curious About Scorpio & Aquarius Compatibility? Here's Everything You Need To Know
All 12 zodiac signs are unique, and that means some astrological duos get along better than others. In the case of Scorpio and Aquarius, these two zodiac signs tend to have a harder time in love—but finding balance isn't impossible.
Here's what to know about Scorpio and Aquarius compatibility in romance, friendship, and more.
Understanding Scorpio & Aquarius
In order to understand the compatibility behind this matchup, let's look at what Scorpio and Aquarius are all about.
Scorpio overview
Scorpio is the eighth sign of the astrological year and is associated with the eighth house of intimacy, rebirth, and transformation. Scorpio's modality is fixed, it's a water sign, and it is ruled by Pluto in modern astrology and Mars in ancient astrology. It's represented by the scorpion and is a yin (feminine) sign.
Scorpios are known to be:
- Intense
- Passionate
- Creative
- Deep
- Possessive
- Loyal
- Mysterious
- Protective
Aquarius overview
Aquarius is the 11th sign of the astrological year and is associated with the 11th house of larger communities and networks. Aquarius is a fixed air sign, and it is ruled by Uranus. It's represented by the water-bearer and is a yang (masculine) sign.
Aquarian folks are known to be:
- Forward thinking
- Innovative
- Quirky
- Aloof
- Humanitarian
- Idealistic
- Avant-garde
- Revolutionary
Scorpio & Aquarius compatibility
In terms of their astrological compatibility, Scorpio and Aquarius don't have much in common besides their shared fixed modality. And being of the same modality, that means these signs form a "square," or 90-degree aspect on the zodiac wheel.
As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, squares are harsh aspects that create a push-pull dynamic. "It's the relationship that helps you work through issues with a difficult parent, usually by reactivating old, painful wounds," they explain, adding, "There can be power struggles and clashing agendas—don't expect to kick back and put your feet up in this match."
And considering the fixed signs are known to be the stubborn ones of the bunch, Scorpio and Aquarius might have a harder time seeing eye-to-eye than some of the more adaptable or accommodating signs.
This dynamic will definitely keep both people on their toes, which might be exactly what you're looking for in a relationship. But if it's not...let's just say this relationship isn't for the faint of heart.
"The opportunity of the square aspect is to teach you how to compromise with an equally strong-willed partner," the twins note. If you can strike that delicate balance, however, "You can make an undeniable power couple—a true force to be reckoned with," the twins add.
Before we dive into more about this pairing, it's important to note that you need both people's full birth charts (aka "synastry") to get the whole picture of their compatibility.
That said, here's a bit more on how these two signs match up.
Scorpio & Aquarius friendship
Scorpio and Aquarius may find they make more sense as friends or colleagues than lovers. In love, they may have different priorities, but as friends, their strengths can complement each other.
For one thing, it's important that both Scorpio and Aquarius remember that the other is just as stubborn as they are. As the twins explain, "These signs won't like anyone encroaching on their process or way of doing things."
Nevertheless, if they have the same values and desires, they can make a great team, as they're willing to work hard to reach the finish line. "They're going to be the ones to roll up their sleeves, make the reservation, make the plan, help you unload a truck—things like that," the twins add.
That said, a Scorpio and Aquarius friendship is supportive and creative, encouraging progressive movement when they're at their best. Scorpio reminds Aquarius to feel their emotions, while Aquarius keeps Scorpio's mind open to innovative possibilities.
When they're not at their best, on the other hand, this friendship can have a good amount of head-butting and even passive aggression.
Scorpio & Aquarius in love
In love and romance, it can take this pair a while to commit. Scorpio takes their sweet time getting to know somebody, and Aquarius is emotionally detached. Put them together and it can be unclear who's going to make the first move!
But once they do get together, the key thing to understand about this relationship is that both people approach emotions and communication very differently. Scorpio is, after all, a deeply emotional water sign, while Aquarius is pretty much known for being aloof—almost unfeeling.
In a romantic connection, this may naturally cause some misunderstandings. For instance, astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim says Scorpio places high importance on emotional safety and security, which can lead to jealousy, possessiveness, and controlling behavior. Aquarius not only detests being boxed in like that but may not be able to provide Scorpio with the security they're looking for in the first place.
This goes back to the idea of that "push-pull" dynamic. In "therapy-speak" terms, it's possible Scorpio may be the anxiously attached partner, while Aquarius takes the role of avoidant.
And even if they're not avoidant per se, Aquarius definitely takes an unconventional approach to love. Grim tells mindbodygreen that Aquariuses want to be with someone who also "appreciates a similar, unorthodox approach," which Scorpio may or may not always align with.
Of course, there's still potential for this matchup to be full of introspection and healing if they are aligned—with Scorpio providing the emotions and Aquarius providing the analytical insight. Together, they can encourage each other forward and support each other, but it may take some trial and error to reach a place of understanding and compromise.
Pros & cons
Pros
Depending on what you're looking for in a relationship—and how you define pros and cons—there are definitely positive sides to this relationship despite Scorpio and Aquarius' differences.
For one thing, both of these signs are diligent and hardworking. If they're on the same page about what they're working toward together and share that sense of responsibility, Grim says, they can even be a great source of inspiration to each other.
And as the twins note, couples with a square aspect can help each other learn the art of compromise, as well as conflict resolution.
In fact, they say, if you've found yourself in this partnership, you've likely come together to heal old wounds and/or baggage related to your parents. Together, you can balance your dynamic—if not clashing—personalities, and learn where you're too stubborn and unyielding.
Easy? No. Worth it? That's for you to find out.
Cons
The big caveats to this partnership are Scorpio and Aquarius' opposing needs and priorities. As aforementioned, both signs relate to their emotions differently, and that can cause some disagreement.
"Oftentimes, what Scorpio is looking for in a relationship is someone who can reciprocate what they provide: deep connection, passion, and unwavering loyalty," astrology expert Cheyenne Perry previously wrote for mindbodygreen. As aforementioned, Aquarius isn't necessarily inclined to provide those things.
"It's important [for Scorpio] to meet someone who brings them a sense of stability and grounding while also encouraging them to release tension and any pent-up feelings," Grim adds. Again, Aquarius isn't really the soft and sensitive type, which may ramp up Scorpio's need for assurance and security.
For this reason, as astrology expert Imani Quinn previously told mindbodygreen, "I wouldn't put Aquarius with any water sign romantically because Aquarius is just so detached emotionally, and they're very independent when it comes to their lives."
The takeaway
Not all zodiac signs will be natural fits for each other, and with a Scorpio-Aquarius matchup, you can definitely expect some head-butting. But if these two are evolved or have other more compatible aspects in their birth charts, there's no reason they can't enjoy a healthy and supportive relationship.
