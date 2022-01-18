This Zodiac Placement Makes For A Quirky & Independent Person — Do You Have It?

Do You Have 11th House Placements In Your Birth Chart? Here's What It Means
When you take a look at your astrological birth chart, you'll notice it's divided up into 12 sections, or houses, that the planets land in. The 11th house, sometimes called the "house of friends," rules things like friendship, groups, and humanity at large.
Here, we're taking a closer look at what it means if you have 11th house placements in your chart.
The 12 houses of astrology.
Just as a refresher, every birth chart has 12 houses that govern particular themes in your life. The first house, for example, deals with identity and beginnings, while the 12th house deals with releasing and endings.
Your first house, like your rising (or ascendant) sign, is determined by where the sun was rising over the eastern horizon the moment you were born. From there, other planetary placements are determined.
The houses that the various planets fall into are thought to influence your personality. For example, if Mercury, the planet of communication, is in someone's fifth house (which is all about expression and theatrics), they might be particularly outgoing and boisterous.
What to know about the 11th house.
Aquarius rules the 11th house, as do the planets Saturn and Uranus. The primary themes of this house are large groups, friendships, teams, ideals, and humanity. When you think 11th house, think Aquarius: a bit eccentric but always original, dreaming for a better future, and concerned with justice.
Depending on which planets fall in your 11th house, the themes of the 11th house will come up in your life in different ways. Here's what your 11th house placements mean:
Sun in the 11th house.
sleep support+
The Sun deals with the self and your own vitality. To have the Sun in the 11th house makes for someone who is extremely open-minded, with a soft spot for underdogs and humanitarian efforts. They also likely value originality and being different and are interested in meeting all kinds of different people.
They often have a visionary quality, though they can become too idealistic, their hope for the future is fundamental to who they are.
Moon in the 11th house.
The moon deals with your emotional world as well as your subconscious. The moon in the 11th house, then, results in someone who feels very connected to causes, or different groups they may be a part of, and the collective as a whole. They also like to be around kindred spirits, though when they struggle, they can feel like they don't belong.
Mercury in the 11th house.
Mercury rules communication, information, and technology, and having it in your 11th house means you probably love exchanging ideas and brainstorming with others about unique solutions to the world's problems. Your communication style mirrors your open and forward-thinking attitude, which people can pick up on (and potentially use to your disadvantage).
Venus in 11th house.
Venus is the planet of love and romance, and having it in your 11th house can give you some clues into your relationship patterns. For one thing, this is a Venus placement that is very attracted to originality and even eccentricity. Someone with Venus in their 11th house would also like to meet(-cute) someone special through a mutual group involvement or cause.
Mars in the 11th house.
Mars deals with action, drive, passion, and energy. With Mars in the 11th house, your drive and passion come from the groups you belong to and the causes you get behind. You might feel compelled to take charge and be a leader as well, when it comes to the things you really care about, but make sure you do so in a way that's thoughtful and nondogmatic. Your close inner circle of friends is small, but your list of acquaintances is vast, thanks to your various affiliations.
Jupiter in the 11th house.
Jupiter is all about luck, growth, and expansion. To have Jupiter in your 11th house indicates good fortune in friendships, groups, and connections. You might be a more extroverted person, and you have a strong sense of justice and freedom. Jupiter's expansive energy pairs well with the forward-thinking and open 11th house.
Saturn in the 11th house.
Saturn is all about structure, discipline, and karma. Unlike Jupiter in the 11th house, which is more extroverted, this placement makes for someone who is more introverted and feels bored and sometimes even obligated by socializing (at least with acquaintances). They can have disdain for the niceties of life and likely take pride in the fact that they're different or unordinary.
Uranus in the 11th house.
Uranus is all about eccentricity, sudden change, and idealism—very Aquarian, the sign this planet rules. With Uranus in the 11th house, you may also be proud of how you're different, like Saturn in the 11th house. The difference is, you're wary of the mundane/ordinary because you're idealistic, while Saturn in the 11th house sees the ordinary as an obligation. You're very independent, and you can come off quite brilliant, if not in a mad-genius kind of way.
Neptune in the 11th house.
Neptune deals with spirituality, intuition, dreams, and illusion. With Neptune in your 11th house, you may give a lot of spiritual weight to your friendships and the groups to which you belong. You're also probably attracted to artsy and eccentric people (and they're attracted to you too). Neptune can be deceptive, and so sometimes you may not see people, groups, or friendships clearly.
Pluto in the 11th house.
Pluto is all about rebirth, death, and major depth. Having Pluto in your 11th house, then, can make for someone who's very intense when it comes to friendships or groups. You may have a volatile social life, with friends coming and going, constantly rebirthing. You may also feel called to lead, but be careful of being too prideful.
The bottom line.
The 11th house is all about friendships and groups, idealism and hope, and of course, the relationship to the collective. If you've got one or more planets in this house on your chart, don't be surprised if those themes are driving forces in your life, time and time again.
Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.