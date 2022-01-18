This Zodiac Placement Makes For A Quirky & Independent Person — Do You Have It?

Mars deals with action, drive, passion, and energy. With Mars in the 11th house, your drive and passion come from the groups you belong to and the causes you get behind. You might feel compelled to take charge and be a leader as well, when it comes to the things you really care about, but make sure you do so in a way that's thoughtful and nondogmatic. Your close inner circle of friends is small, but your list of acquaintances is vast, thanks to your various affiliations.