If I have my sun in Scorpio, I might have a tendency to be secretive or overly intense or to sabotage myself or others when I'm not self-aware or am under-resourced. My scorpion stinger might lash out as a first response to difficulty. Knowing about the many qualities of Scorpio (both skillful and unskillful) helps me recognize when I'm swinging toward an expression that might be harmful to me or to others. As I recognize it, I can name it, and I can choose to pause, take care of myself, and make a positive shift. I can skip the questioning ("Why do I always do this when I'm stressed or overwhelmed?") and go straight to self-care and more skillful behavior.