Psychological astrology brings psychology and astrology together along their unifying thread: understanding our potentials and challenges and moving, through self-knowledge and practice, through obstacles and into a more joyful and fulfilled life.

Psychological astrology dictates that every person arrives on this planet with specific proclivities, strengths, and liabilities. It's a way of understanding what our "life school" is this time around: where we're meant to explore and grow, and where we are naturally strongest. An understanding of our own birth charts supports us to live into the complete fullness of our unique selves and to better understand and appreciate the uniqueness and potential of others.

The psychological part looks at how through our "nurturing," we have developed certain patterns, defenses, and strengths and how to address those adaptations or "complexes" to become more fulfilled and higher functioning. The astrological part is the "nature" aspect that reveals our cosmic DNA and what our divine lesson plan reveals. A psychological astrology reading combines the nature and nurture aspects of development and helps the individual rise to the highest expression of both. It also helps the petitioner understand divine timing in terms of shorter and longer-lasting cycles of challenge and opportunity.

An important note: Psychological astrology is not about prediction and ironclad fate; it is about using our unlimited capacities to learn and grow and make the most out of our inherent assets and challenges.

Even a basic understanding of the planetary placements in your birth chart—especially your sun, moon, and rising signs—can be profoundly useful in your everyday life. Here's how: