The Simple Questions You Need To Ask Every Time You Go Shopping

Spring is upon us, and that means spring cleaning and finally letting those shoulders and toes free! For me, the warmer weather also serves as a lovely reminder that I'm approaching my anniversary with a capsule wardrobe.

My pared-down closet has allowed me to live more intentionally and only wear items that I truly love; that will be long-term investments instead of impulse buys. Long gone are the days of no room in the closet, no money in the wallet, and simply nothing to wear in the morning (hey, we've all been there).

I am now a firm believer that buying fewer, better items is the way to go, and it's oh-so-easy. Here are eight questions you can ask yourself before adding something new to your wardrobe this season: