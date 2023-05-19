Here's How Investing In A FoodCycler Made My Kitchen 90% More Sustainable

I simply couldn’t throw another bunch of kale away. Food waste is an obvious problem because we should only buy what we can realistically consume. But also because it impacts the environment. Food waste is responsible for nearly 6% of global greenhouse gasses. Not only does it take carbon to transport and handle food waste, but once it reaches the landfill, it releases methane gas.

So when I learned that the Eco 5 could cut down the volume of my food waste by 90%, I felt like my kitchen needed this sustainability win. But first I had to know: How is that even possible?

This machine quietly pulverizes, dries, and aerates food waste. It breaks down nearly any type of food into a fine, dry powder that happens to serve as a nutrient-rich soil amendment, AKA plant food for potted plants or a garden. It sounded like the perfect solve for my kitchen, but I had to see it to believe it.