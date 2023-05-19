Here's How Investing In A FoodCycler Made My Kitchen 90% More Sustainable

But it doesn't just get the five stars as a practical way to dispose of food waste. The Eco 5 has put me in the mindset of wasting less. Instead of my food waste going out of sight, out of mind—the Eco 5 keeps me honest about the food I purchase versus what I actually consume. Throwing away food has always felt like a loss. But when my food waste goes into the Eco 5 and comes out as plant food…I'd call that a win.