Want To Start A Garden This Year But Worried About Space? Try This

Sears raves about the variety of containers that gardeners can source, "From window boxes and hanging baskets to pot arrangements along a patio, on a porch or balcony, and more, you can add versatility and ambience to spaces of all sizes."

When choosing your container(s), you'll want to first consider the size. Larger containers will hold more moisture and nutrients, but they will also be more difficult to move around as needed.

If you're in a small space, consider focusing on small-scale pots, which will happily house herbs of all kinds. Though keep in mind that whenever you leave town, you'll need to enlist a friend to water your plants or look into a self-water option. Small containers dry out quickly!

When it comes to materials, the options are seemingly endless, from clay to concrete, plastic, wood, and metal. Consider the placement of the container: Will it be on top of a piece of furniture or in your yard? Will you be able to move it?

Fiberglass is a good alternative to heavier concrete options. Additionally, Wiggins notes that traditional terra-cotta clay pots allow water to evaporate quickly, while other containers hold water and may need more frequent drainage checks.

For a sustainable twist, Sears adds that gardeners can also repurpose existing materials such as a wagon or an old barrel into an innovative upcycled container.