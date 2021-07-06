Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe

We've become old pros at mixing up a perfect kale salad. After all, the dark leafy green is great for digestion, filled with antioxidants, and even has more calcium than milk. It also comes in many varieties, each with its own nuance of flavor and ideal use. At this point, you might not think there's much new to try in the world of kale salads—but let us introduce you to our latest favorite.

This fresh take on our go-to lunch option comes from Chetna Makan's upcoming cookbook: Chetna's 30 Minute Indian. It calls for cavolo nero, a variety of kale from Tuscany, that has a slightly tangier flavor than some other varieties. But the real star of this salad isn't the kale—it's the artful blend of ingredients. "All the different textures and flavors from the kale, carrots, beans and cashew nuts come together really well here with the addition of a little spice," writes Makan in the introduction to the recipe.