PUFA-rich oils are a bit of a mixed bag. Both omega-3 and omega-6 PUFAs are essential (i.e., we can’t make them and we need them as part of our diet), but they’re also highly unsaturated, thus less stable and more prone to degradation when exposed to light, heat, and oxygen, explains Nielsen.

Cooking with these more fragile oils can promote the development of lipid oxidation byproducts4 such as aldehydes that may promote inflammation and have negative health effects over time.

Most of us already get ample omega-6 PUFAs in our diet, as they’re prevalent in packaged and whole foods, says Nielsen, so prioritizing other fats (e.g., omega-3 PUFAs and MUFAs) is smart for overall nutritional balance. Using omega-3-rich oils such as flaxseed oil in unheated applications is a good way to preserve their integrity and reap their many benefits.

SFA-rich oils are among the most heat-stable, but they should still be used sparingly, particularly if you’re concerned about cardiovascular disease, as they have the potential to elevate LDL cholesterol5 .

While there are some unique and compelling benefits of certain high-saturated fat oils (like coconut oil), the fact remains that “scores of human trials have confirmed that replacing animal fats and saturated fats with unsaturated fats is beneficial for health,” says Nielsen. Research also suggests excessive SFA consumption may promote inflammation and gut dysbiosis6 , while MUFAs and omega-3 PUFAs don’t have this effect.

But keep in mind, you may have more wiggle room in your diet for SFA-rich oils if you’re eating a predominantly whole food-based, plant-rich diet.