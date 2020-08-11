Is Canola Oil Actually Bad For You? Here's What Nutritionists Have To Say

Despite some trace benefits, canola oil is often considered one of the least healthy vegetable oils because of the way it's manufactured. Most canola oils in the US use chemicals, including hexane (a hazardous air pollutant) to extract the oil from the plant, Devje explains.

Like other highly processed oils, it's commonly classified as a refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) oil. In other words, canola oil is generally stripped of its natural antioxidants and minerals, and may contain trace amounts of trans fats. "You could buy cold-pressed canola oil, but that's tough to find and has a hefty price tag," Devje says.

Most modern canola plants in the U.S. are also genetically modified, she adds. Generally, that means more herbicides will be used in production, which may have harmful effects on the environment.

“As a conscious consumer, who also appreciates the struggles of farmers, I care not only about my health but also our planet's health,” Devje says. “We must bring innovation in this space so that it's sustainable for all.”

Overall, James says to avoid it when possible, but if a salad dressing or marinade has canola oil in it, there’s no reason to stress.