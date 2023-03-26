Though it's not stellar for health, vegetable oil is probably fine in moderation every once in a while, especially if the rest of your diet is solid. That being said, there are plenty of other nutritious cooking oils available, which can help add some variety to your daily diet while also squeezing in some extra antioxidants. Olive oil, coconut oil, and avocado oil are a few tried-and-true choices, which you can easily swap in for vegetable oil in your favorite recipes.