According to Jenna Macciochi, Ph.D., an immunologist who specializes in understanding the connection between lifestyle and immune function, vegetable oil tends to be high in omega-6 fatty acids. “These are the raw materials for our cells to make inflammatory mediators like prostaglandins,” she explains.

Macciochi notes that regular consumption of omega-6 fatty acids could theoretically increase inflammation3 , which could contribute to chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

However, she also points to research in humans4 , which suggests that this is not always necessarily the case. “This tells us that data from mechanistic studies doesn't always translate to the complex system of a human,” says Macciochi. “It also shows that context is important. Omega-6 intake in a person who is eating a healthy diet with plentiful omega-3s doesn't seem to be a major issue.”

To break this down and keep things short and sweet: if you’re following a balanced diet and eating plenty of foods rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, consuming vegetable oil from time to time is probably just fine.

On the other hand, loading up on omega-6 fatty acids without balancing them out with other healthy fats in your diet could increase inflammation.