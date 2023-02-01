Soybean oil has some things going for it, but its downsides really outweigh its benefits. While the science isn't totally settled on all its potential ill effects, we do know that it's highly processed, heavily sprayed with pesticides, and prone to oxidation. Eating it here and there likely isn't going to have a dramatic effect on your health, but you shouldn't make it a regular part of your diet, especially in the form of processed foods. Here are a few healthier cooking oils to swap it with.