Seeds, nuts, beans, fruit, dairy, and animal fats are all naturally derived and healthy to eat. Those are all good, Shanahan says, so the question becomes: what kind of added fats are safe?

“For all foods, we have to consider the nature of the fats,” Shanahan says. Traditional added fats, like butter, are closer to whole foods than refined oils are. “You don’t need high heat, you don’t need complicated equipment, you don’t need refining machinery,” Shanahan says about butter. “You just let the cream rise to the top, skim it off, and then you start churning it around, and that’s butter.”

The same can be said of olive oil, coconut oil, and avocado oil when they’re cold-pressed and unrefined. Traditionally, these oils are squeezed straight from the fruit, or the seed of the fruit, and are not stripped of their antioxidants and minerals.