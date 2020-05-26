Is It Safe To Use Coconut Oil As Lube? Experts Weigh In

Go for organic, unrefined, and unscented coconut oil. "The less messed with, the better," functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D., says. "I would not recommend fragrances or additional additives."

When purchasing coconut oil, you may come across labels like unrefined, preservative-free, and partially hydrogenated coconut oil. While those labels have more to do with cooking and smoking points than anything else, it's still best to look for coconut oil in its least processed form. Just like with soaps and other types of lubes, scents and unnecessary additives may cause irritation to the vulva or vagina.